13 Things You'll Never See A Professional Chef Do In The Kitchen

One of the most important things a chef can do to make cooking easier and more fun is prepping all of their ingredients and equipment before turning on a single burner. Often known as mise en place, a French term for putting things in place, it's the very first thing professional chefs do when they get into the kitchen. In addition to getting your kitchen physically organized before you cook, mise en place also allows you to get in the headspace of cooking and avoid common recipe reading mistakes.

Mise en place goes beyond just chopping your vegetables. It involves preparing everything you'll need to seamlessly cook your dish without having to scramble for a spice or rummage through your cabinets for a spaghetti strainer. Start by reading through your recipe and gathering all of your ingredients. Wash and chop vegetables, trim meat, and measure out spices and starches. Use separate bowls for each ingredient, and arrange them in the order they'll be needed as you cook.

Next, gather all the pans, utensils, and other tools you'll need for your recipe. Make a plan for exactly what you'll use for each step of the recipe. If you need appliances like a stand mixer or a blender, make sure they're assembled, in reach, and plugged in. If your recipe has different stages, like cooking and then assembling, set up each work station before you get started.