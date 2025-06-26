10 Tips Chefs Swear By For Fixing Overly Salty Food

This is probably the easiest way to fix over-salted food and works well with soups, stews, and sauces. As chef Bill Rosenberg explains, "Diluting the dish will reduce the concentration of salt in the dish as you add more of the base. Ingredients that are starch-heavy will absorb liquid and disperse the salt throughout the dish, evening out the salty taste." He advises adding "more of the unsalted base, such as broth, water, tomatoes, cream ... to dilute the dish." Chef Cristina Ferrare is a fan of this tip as well, "When a dish is too salty, my first move is to dilute it by adding more unsalted liquid, like water, broth, or cream, depending on the recipe. Another simple trick is to add more of the main ingredients to help absorb the excess salt and restore balance. The goal is always to bring the flavors back into harmony without compromising the dish."

Chef Ferrare further explains, "Saltiness comes down to concentration: too much salt in too little food. By adding more liquid or unsalted ingredients, you're increasing the overall volume, which naturally spreads out the salt and makes the dish taste less salty." Chef Rosenberg cautions, though, "Dilution is the most straightforward way to correct saltiness ... After this, it's just a matter of adjusting the other seasonings accordingly to rebuild the depth of the dish. The key is to stretch the dish without flattening the taste completely."