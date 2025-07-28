12 Recipe Reading Mistakes That Are More Common Than You Think

I have a confession. Even after 15 years as a chef and restaurant owner, I still make mistakes when reading recipes. And yes, spoiler alert, chefs use recipes, too. Whether it's for inspiration or instruction, there's no shame in the game.

Recipes are essential tools. But if you bumble your way through them, giving them only a cursory once-over (or not at all), and don't take the time to prep properly, even the easiest of recipes could end up with a dish in the bin. There's some consolation, though. Most of these mistakes are more common than you think, and you are not alone.

So in the spirit of honesty and kitchen camaraderie, let's go through some classic recipe-reading red flags together and see how many you (and I) are guilty of. Because at the end of the day, everyone wants to feel like a domestic god or goddess in the kitchen. And getting there is easier than you think.