Follow One Shopping Cart Rule To Prevent Cross Contamination

Whether you're a chaotic grocery shopper who thrives on aimlessly wandering the aisles or a more organized customer who never shows up without making a grocery list, it's important that everyone recognizes food safety rules as they shop. It's pretty common to hear people talk about cross contamination while cooking, but the cross contamination risk actually begins from the moment you pick up raw animal products at the store; that is why it's our responsibility to take precautions. A useful rule of thumb when purchasing items such as seafood, poultry, meat, and eggs is to ensure that they don't come into contact with any other items in your cart.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration both advise separating raw meat and eggs from the rest of your shopping cart, as the containers they come in aren't always foolproof. A small puncture in the plastic or tear in the butcher paper could cause meat juices to leak onto fresh fruits and vegetables or the packages of ready-to-eat foods. Now, those bananas have just become patient zero in cross contamination.

To prevent this, experts recommend putting anything that might drip into plastic bags before placing it in your shopping cart. Better yet, use the bag as a makeshift glove to avoid touching the package entirely. If you know you'll be choosing fish for fish tacos from the seafood counter, you can always grab a few plastic bags from the produce section beforehand. Also, remember to bag raw meats in a totally separate bag at checkout.