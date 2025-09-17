16 Restaurants Around The US With The Most Breathtaking Views
Eating out means no grocery shopping, no cooking, and no clean-up. It's also a great chance to enjoy a wide variety of dishes with family and friends. Beyond food, restaurants often distinguish themselves with unique elements such as striking architecture, curated decor, and breathtaking views. From coastal panoramas to mountain peaks to glittering city skylines, some dining establishments offer backdrops so stunning they become a key part of the entire experience.
The U.S. is home to remarkable and iconic cityscapes. This gives diners access to many restaurants that capitalize on their surroundings to complement their meals with jaw-dropping views. These are precisely the kind of places that remind us that dining out is about much more than just food — it's about creating lasting memories that guests recall a long time after settling the check.
Ready for a dining experience that's as much about the scenery as it is about the dishes? Check out our roundup of U.S. restaurants with views that can turn your dinner into a photo-worthy experience.
Cindy's Rooftop, Chicago, Illinois
An elegant oasis in the center of Chicago, Cindy's Rooftop welcomes diners with panoramas of Millennium Park and Lake Michigan. Located on the 13th floor of the Chicago Athletic Association hotel, the spacious restaurant is topped by an arched glass atrium, which allows guests to dine under natural light during the day and the stars at night. The restaurant also features a year-round terrace, warmed by fire pits, where guests can step out to admire the cityscape.
Alongside the unforgettable views, Cindy's Rooftop also offers plenty of other perks that keep guests coming back. The contemporary American menu emphasizes comfort food and seafood, showcasing fresh, locally sourced, seasonal ingredients. The restaurant is also well-known for its weekend brunch, with a lineup of pastries, egg dishes, and crowd-pleasers such as French toast with a Bananas Foster twist, fresh oysters, and chilaquiles (a breakfast staple in Mexico). Finally, no rooftop view feels complete without a beverage. Alongside its beer and wine selection, Cindy's also serves an extensive list of imaginatively-named cocktails and mocktails.
(312) 792-3502
12 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL, 60603
Sierra Mar, Big Sur, California
Big Sur is a breathtaking coastal region in central California, running approximately 100 miles between Carmel and San Simeon. The area is well-known for its towering cliffs, redwood forests, and some of the most scenic ocean views in the country. Positioned dramatically atop rugged cliffs of Big Sur, Sierra Mar makes the most of its breathtaking location. A part of the Post Ranch Inn resort, the restaurant offers sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean and coastline through its floor-to-ceiling windows.
To complete the stunning setting, Sierra Mar specializes in farm-driven dining that emphasizes sourcing ingredients directly from local farms, ranches, and producers. The property even has a Chef's Garden that supplies the kitchen with vegetables, fruits, and herbs. Patrons interested in learning more about how these ingredients are cultivated can join the restaurant's complimentary Edible Tour of the Chef's Garden.
(800) 527-2200
47900 Highway 1, Big Sur, CA 93920
Top of the World at The Strat, Las Vegas, Nevada
Perched on the 106th floor of The Strat Tower, Top of the World at The Strat is a Las Vegas icon. Not only does the restaurant offer jaw-dropping views of the Las Vegas Valley, but it slowly revolves 360 degrees every 80 minutes to ensure ever-changing vistas. Just imagine watching the neon lights of the Strip transition into a view of the distant desert mountains as you feast on American cuisine paired with an award-winning wine list.
With one-of-a-kind backdrop guaranteed, all that's left is selecting from the restaurant's lineup of expertly prepared dishes. Steak enthusiasts will find everything from prime New York strip to bone-in filet, all cooked to their exact specifications. Top of the World also offers decadent seafood options, such as flavorful lobster bisque, roasted Australian lobster tail, and chilled Pacific shrimp with lump crab. To round out the evening, the restaurant serves a range of desserts, including warm butter cake, layered chocolate cake, and peaches and cream.
thestrat.com/restaurants/top-of-the-world
(800) 789-9436
2000 Las Vegas Blvd. S, Las Vegas, NV 89104
Space 220 Restaurant, Epcot, Florida
Not a restaurant with a view in the traditional sense, Space 220 Restaurant in Epcot offers an immersive dining experience that merges futuristic design with fascinating views of outer space. The journey to the restaurant, or rather the Centauri Space Station, begins at the "Departure Lounge" where guests receive a boarding pass and board the "Stellarvator" that takes them 220 miles above Earth's surface.
Once they reach their destination, diners pass through a futuristic corridor featuring a hydroponic vegetable garden before entering the main dining area. The two-tier restaurant features panoramic views of outer space, complete with meteoroids, spaceships, and free-floating astronauts. Just as any self-respecting space traveler would expect, Space 220 serves dishes "inspired by the wonders of our solar system" according to its website, such as Apollo Shrimp Tacos, Andromeda Wagyu Beef Carpaccio, and Phantom Galaxy Beet Salad.
(407) 337-7223
Walt Disney World, 1382 Avenue of the Stars, Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830
Laser Wolf, Brooklyn, New York
Nestled on the rooftop of The Hoxton in Williamsburg, Laser Wolf delivers sweeping panoramas of the Manhattan skyline across the East River. With indoor and terrace seating, the restaurant offers the ideal vantage point from which to watch New York's skyline change colors as the day gradually turns into night. For those curious about the restaurant's name, the moniker pays homage to the butcher from the musical "Fiddler on the Roof."
The product of a culinary partnership between Philadelphia's CookNSolo and Chicago's Boka Restaurant Group, Laser Wolf serves Israeli flavors grilled over open coals. The restaurant offers casual à la carte options and prix fixe menus, featuring salatim (starters) such as creamy hummus, smoky baba ganoush, Yemenite pickles, and Tunisian potatoes. Laser Wolf's grill options include a lineup of shishliks, such as chicken, steak, lamb kofta, beef, and salmon. Vegetarians can opt for the restaurant's grilled eggplant or cauliflower seasoned with shawarma spices.
(718) 215-7150
97 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Welina Terrace, Kauai, Hawaii
Kauai's North Shore is one of Hawaii's most scenic regions, combining rugged mountains, verdant greenery, and pristine beaches. Making the most of its enviable location on the 9th floor of 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay in the north of the island, Welina Terrace offers sweeping views over Hanalei Bay against the stunning backdrop of Mount Makana. The restaurant is especially popular at sunset, when it fills up with diners eager to watch the sky transform as the day fades into night.
Stunning vistas aside, Welina Terrace embodies Hawaii's multicultural dining scene with its range of Japanese-inspired offerings made with locally sourced, sustainable ingredients. The restaurant's small plates include the likes of Chicken Karaage, Chili Salmon Roll, and Cured Local Kanpachi. Complementing the bites, guests can enjoy wines by the glass, beers, and island-inspired cocktails, such as Island Hopper, Kuai's Tai, and Cay Polynesia.
1hotels.com/hanalei-bay/taste/welina-terrace-lounge
(833) 623-2111
5520 Ka Haku Rd 9th floor, Princeville, HI 96722
La Mar, San Francisco, California
Situated at Pier 1 ½ in San Francisco, La Mar Cebicheria Peruana provides a stunning setting along the Embarcadero, where diners gather to soak up the panoramic waterfront views. These include the Bay Bridge and the boats and ferries moving across the bay, as well as the distant Treasure Island. Diners can admire the spectacular scenery from the restaurant's oversized windows or its heated patio.
Interestingly, the restaurant is a part of the La Mar chain, which also features locations in Peru, Santiago de Chile, Bogota, Buenos Aires, Miami, Bellevue, Dubai, Doha, and Madrid. Taking its cue from the countless cebicherias of Peru, La Mar specializes in cebiche, or marinated raw fish or seafood, and Peruvian seafood dishes. In keeping with the seafood theme, the San Francisco outpost is decorated with giant squid art pieces and jellyfish-inspired light fixtures.
lamarcebicheria.com/san-francisco/
(415) 397-8880
Pier 1 ½ The Embarcadero N, San Francisco, CA 94111
Canlis, Seattle, Washington
Housed in a striking building designed by the renowned architect Roland Terry in 1950, Canlis sits on a hill in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood. The restaurant's floor-to-ceiling windows offer the perfect vantage point from which to admire the panoramic vistas of Lake Union, Seattle, and the Cascade mountain range beyond.
Founded by Peter Canlis more than 70 years ago, the restaurant is now operated by the third generation of the Canlis family. And just as when it first opened, the focus today remains on quality fare and genuine hospitality. Canlis specializes in three-course dining experiences, with the kitchen often surprising patrons with additional dishes. While the restaurant's menu changes seasonally, guests can expect the likes of pork belly with brassica, pear, and barley; halibut with cultured cream, chive, and rutabaga; and olive oil cake with strawberry, buttermilk, and crumbly shortbread. Diners can also order the original Canlis Salad, first served at the restaurant in the 1950s.
(206) 283-3313
2576 Aurora Ave N, Seattle, WA 98109
Auberge du Soleil, Napa Valley, California
Napa Valley in Northern California is one of the world's most renowned wine regions, known for its vineyard-dotted landscapes. Auberge du Soleil takes full advantage of this natural beauty with its expansive windows and outdoor terrace. A part of the Auberge du Soleil resort, the restaurant is perched on a hillside, overlooking the picturesque valley peppered with charming wine estates framed by the Mayacamas Mountains.
Established in 1981 by French restaurateur Claude Rouas, Auberge du Soleil offers prix fixe tasting menus or three or four courses of French-inspired specialties made with fresh California produce. Just some of the dishes offered at this elegant establishment include Ratatouille Stuffed Squash Blossoms, Heirloom Tomato Risotto, and Albacore Crudo. Auberge du Soleil also offers decadent-sounding sweet treats like Valrhona Guanaja Fondant au Chocolat with mint ice cream, whipped crème fraîche; and minted marshmallows and Triple Delight Farms "Snowchaser" Blueberries with coconut cream panna cotta, ginger mochi, and lime.
aubergeresorts.com/aubergedusoleil/dine
(800) 348-5406
180 Rutherford Hill Rd, Rutherford, CA 94573
Top of the Falls Restaurant, Niagara Falls, New York
Located along the boundary of Ontario, Canada, and New York State, Niagara Falls is one of North America's most famous natural wonders. The awe-inspiring landmark is celebrated for its thundering cascades of water, attracting around 13 million visitors each year. Those wishing to admire the waterfall up close can do so from the Top of the Falls Restaurant. Located on Goat Island within the Niagara Falls State Park, the restaurant offers dramatic vistas of Terrapin Point and Horseshoe Falls. Visitors can grab a perch by the venue's floor-to-ceiling windows or head to the outdoor deck for a full-sensory experience of the roaring cascades.
Top of the Falls Restaurant supports Taste NY, a New York State initiative to promote locally made food and beverages, so you know you are in for a treat. The restaurant's signature dish is the Niagara Fish & Chips with lager-battered haddock. Other offerings include The Classic Double burger, Homestyle Chicken Tenders, and BLT Caesar Salad. And for dessert, don't miss the New York Style Cheesecake made locally by the Village Bake Shoppe.
niagarafallsstatepark.com/park-information/top-of-the-falls-restaurant
(716) 278-0340
30 Goat Island Loop Road Niagara Falls, NY 14303
Piste Mountain Bistro, Jackson Hole, Wyoming
Piste Mountain Bistro is perched atop the Bridger Gondola cable car at the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. Designed with winter recreation and summer sightseeing in mind, the 12-minute Bridger Gondola ride is an alpine adventure in its own right. Open seasonally during the winter and summer months, Piste Mountain Bistro is a pitstop that combines locally inspired cuisine with unforgettable views of the sweeping Jackson Hole Valley and rugged mountaintops. The awe-inspiring scenery can be enjoyed from the restaurant's oversized windows or its outdoor deck.
Piste Mountain Bistro's menu celebrates regionally sourced meat and produce from reputable farmers and ranchers, including Carter Country Meat, Haderlie Farms, and Mead Ranch Beef. The result is a collection of dishes that showcase fresh flavors while celebrating the area's agricultural heritage. Some of the plates on offer at the restaurant include Smoked Salmon Deviled Eggs, Bison Tenderloin, and Pear & Goat Cheese Tarte.
jacksonhole.com/dining/piste-mountain-bistro
(307) 732-3177
3395 Cody Ln, Teton Village, WY 83025
Seven Glaciers, Girdwood, Alaska
Situated 2,300 feet above sea level atop Mount Alyeska, Seven Glaciers has been named after the seven hanging glaciers visible from the restaurant: Crow, Raven, Eagle, Clear, Goat, Milk, and Alyeska. Guests kick off the experience with a scenic tram ride above Chugach Mountain peaks and the waters of Turnagain Arm, one of the world's most dramatic tidal inlets. Seven Glaciers boasts soaring windows that let diners enjoy the Alaskan landscape in any weather.
Seven Glaciers is a AAA Four Diamond Award fine-dining restaurant, recognized for offering "Distinctive fine dining, well-served amid upscale ambience" (via AAA Diamond). The restaurant serves a 6-course prix fixe tasting menu that revolves around locally sourced seafood, wild game, and foraged produce. While Seven Glaciers features a seasonal menu, some of its delicious-sounding creations have included scallop ceviche, agnolotti and wild garlic, and halibut and asparagus.
alyeskaresort.com/seven-glaciers
(907) 754-2237
1000 Arlberg Ave, Girdwood, AK 99587
Mariposa, Sedona, Arizona
Mariposa's open design embraces the restaurant's privileged location, offering sweeping views of the majestic sandstone spires that define Sedona's skyline. The red-hued cliffs, which have been sculpted by millions of years of erosion and iron oxidation, make a striking natural backdrop to the 6,500-square-foot restaurant. The restaurant's other visual highlights include a 1,000-pound door made from African and South American stone, and two striking glass vaults with over 600 bottles of wine.
Founded by chef and restaurateur Lisa Dahl in 2015, Mariposa reflects her culinary motto: "When you cook with love, you feed the soul." The Latin-inspired restaurant specializes in Argentinian, Chilean, and Uruguayan dishes made from top-quality ingredients. Guests can expect a range of tapas, such as homemade empanadas, shrimp ceviche, and yuca fries. The restaurant also serves wood-grilled certified USDA Black Angus steaks and fresh seafood.
(928) 862-4444
700 Highway 89a, Sedona, AZ 86336
Dinner in the Sky, various locations
One of the most unusual dining concepts out there, Dinner in the Sky sees guests, servers, and a full dining table hoisted approximately 150 feet into the air using a crane. Masterminded in Brussels, Belgium, Dinner in the Sky has already taken culinary experiences to new heights in 60 countries, including the U.S., Australia, China, Japan, India, and Brazil. All Dinners in the Sky are unique, which means the view changes depending on the location.
Past backdrops have included the Las Vegas Strip, the Dubai Marina, and the Copacabana beach. In fact, one of the best aspects of the dining adventures is that they are highly customizable, not only when it comes to the location but also the chefs and the type of cuisine served. Over the years, the lofty dinner concept has been expanded to also encompass Concert in the Sky, Marriage in the Sky, Movie in the Sky, and Santa in the Sky.
+32 (475) 635-873
Various locations
Palisade Restaurant, Seattle, Washington
Situated in Seattle's Magnolia neighborhood, Palisade Restaurant is popular for its panoramic waterfront views of Elliott Bay, with glimpses of the Olympic Mountains in the distance. The quaint marina provides picture-perfect views of sailboats and yachts bobbing gently in the harbor. Captured through the floor-to-ceiling windows or enjoyed on its outdoor patio, this marine scenery is an integral part of the Palisade dining experience.
Complementing the remarkable surroundings, Palisade's menu highlights a creative balance of surf and turf, with both chilled and warm options. For lighter bites, guests can enjoy oysters on the half shell, chilled shrimp cocktail, or crab and avocado roll. Heartier warm plates include Kung Pao calamari, crab cakes, and crab dip. There are also plenty of creative entrées to choose from, such as Herb Crusted Slow Roasted Prime Rib, British Columbia Salmon, and Sake Marinated Black Cod.
(206) 285-1000
2601 W Marina Place, Seattle, WA 98199
The Saltry Restaurant, Halibut Cove, Alaska
Standing testament to the fact that restaurants with a view don't always have to offer five-star dining, The Saltry is a quaint dockside eatery on Ismailof Island in Halibut Cove, Alaska. Blending casual charm with sweeping bayfront scenery and vistas of distant mountains and glaciers, the restaurant's open-air deck invites guests to linger over fresh local flavors and refreshing ocean breezes. Perhaps the biggest part of the restaurant's charm is that it can only be reached by boat, requiring a scenic one-hour ferry crossing from Homer, Alaska.
Launched in 1984 with a simple menu of chowder, fresh bread, and cold appetizers, the Saltry has come a long way since its humble beginnings. Today the seasonal restaurant centers on seafood, offering the likes of halibut ceviche, Kachemak Bay oysters, smoked fish crackers, fish tacos, and black cod.
(907) 226-2424
Ismailof Island, Halibut Cove, Alaska AK 99603.