The Store-Bought Hack For The Easiest Empanadas Ever

Empanadas, those little flavor-packed hand pies, are truly a labor of love. With origins stretching back hundreds of years, these Spanish-inspired delicacies were adopted as a staple in many Spanish and Latin American kitchens. Although nearly every culture has a version of a hand pie (such as the Cornish pastry or the spanakopita), the empanada remains a time-honored tradition. In the traditional practice of making empanadas, a chef will make the pastry dough from scratch. This process not only adds more ingredients to the grocery list but also extends preparation time. For a faster (and equally delicious) empanada-making process, try using a can of refrigerated biscuits.

Swapping a homemade crust for a premade one doesn't have to come at the sacrifice of flavor. Pillsbury (creator of the buttery, refrigerated crescent rolls and pre-packaged cinnamon rolls) sells a fairly impressive pack of cornbread biscuits. The refrigerated biscuits still capture the essence and authenticity of a classic empanada while offering convenience and ease, leaving you more time to enjoy and less time to scrape chunks of dough from under your nails.