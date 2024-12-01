Upgrade Store-Bought Cinnamon Rolls With A Simple Pan Swap

They say heroes emerge when you least expect them and come in all shapes and sizes. Well in the kitchen, heroism's often shaped by a cooking hand. And most chefs regard the cast-iron skillet as such a superhero, it should deep fry with a cape billowing from its handle. The hefty cooking pan is so versatile and such a useful tool for good eating that food lovers across generations owe it a debt of gratitude. They're great for staples like pork chops, steak, and fried chicken. Your skillet is even the perfect cooking tool for unusual recipes like homemade upside down, deep-dish style pizza.

Well, add another notch of extraordinary deliciousness to the cast-iron skillet's legacy. You can use it as a cheat code to make savory Pillsbury cinnamon rolls straight from those ready-to-bake refrigerated cans of dough at your local Target or Walmart.

Don't follow the instructions on the back of the twist-top tube that tell you to line your cream-covered buns on a baking sheet or cookie pan lined with foil. That tends to leave you with unevenly cooked cinnamon rolls, mushy in the middle and slightly overwrought around the edges. The cast-iron skillet retains heat like no other and can be the unsung catalyst for perfectly baked Pillsbury dough. One Reddit user tapped into the hidden secret for why you want to swap the pan you've been using to make Pillsbury Grands rolls with a crisped texture and limited gooeyness.