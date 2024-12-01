Upgrade Store-Bought Cinnamon Rolls With A Simple Pan Swap
They say heroes emerge when you least expect them and come in all shapes and sizes. Well in the kitchen, heroism's often shaped by a cooking hand. And most chefs regard the cast-iron skillet as such a superhero, it should deep fry with a cape billowing from its handle. The hefty cooking pan is so versatile and such a useful tool for good eating that food lovers across generations owe it a debt of gratitude. They're great for staples like pork chops, steak, and fried chicken. Your skillet is even the perfect cooking tool for unusual recipes like homemade upside down, deep-dish style pizza.
Well, add another notch of extraordinary deliciousness to the cast-iron skillet's legacy. You can use it as a cheat code to make savory Pillsbury cinnamon rolls straight from those ready-to-bake refrigerated cans of dough at your local Target or Walmart.
Don't follow the instructions on the back of the twist-top tube that tell you to line your cream-covered buns on a baking sheet or cookie pan lined with foil. That tends to leave you with unevenly cooked cinnamon rolls, mushy in the middle and slightly overwrought around the edges. The cast-iron skillet retains heat like no other and can be the unsung catalyst for perfectly baked Pillsbury dough. One Reddit user tapped into the hidden secret for why you want to swap the pan you've been using to make Pillsbury Grands rolls with a crisped texture and limited gooeyness.
The keys to cast iron cinnamon rolls
The first step to avoiding soggy and undercooked homemade cinnamon rolls is to preheat your cast-iron skillet in the oven at a high temperature before you add in the dough. Lower the temp once you've got your oiled skillet hot enough and drop the rolls in. Bake them for the time recommended in the instructions and they'll cook evenly from top to bottom without any need to flip or rotate them.
The sturdy cast-iron with its superior heat retention gives your cinnamon rolls a nice crust without scalding them. That blends wonderfully with the sweet taste of warm dough topped with creamy frosting. It's a mouthwatering treat to enjoy with the family on a Sunday morning or a reticent sweet to accompany your cup of coffee.
And if you find yourself without Pillsbury Grands cinnamon rolls in the fridge, don't fret. You can make an easy conversion if you have Pillsbury biscuits on hand. Pull out your rolling pin and flatten the dough, then slab butter on top. Sprinkle on some cinnamon and knead it into rolled cinnamon dough. Cut them down into individualized slices and throw them in the cast-iron skillet. Follow the steps to crusted cinnamon rolls from there and enjoy a level of goodness that'll taste a long way from store-bought.