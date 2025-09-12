Foods You Should Avoid Ordering At Wendy's, According To Customers

Wendy's has established itself as one of the most popular fast-food chains in the world, serving loads of burgers, fries, and Frostys every single day. But just because a menu is packed with options doesn't mean every food is worth your money. The smartest way to pinpoint the worst menu items isn't gambling and potentially regretting your order; it's learning from the wisdom of past customers. And luckily, we've done this research for you.

The chain's menu spans all the fast-food classics: hamburgers, chicken sandwiches, fries, chili, salads, breakfast fare, and even Wendy's secret menu items we'd encourage you to order. However, not everything hits the spot. Across countless customer reviews, 12 items kept popping up for all the wrong reasons, whether it was skimpy portion sizes that left diners feeling ripped off, flavors that fell flat, or once-great recipes that seemed to have been downgraded over the years. So before heading to Wendy's, hear what previous customers had to say, and consider avoiding the following foods.