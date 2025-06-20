The Wendy's Takis Collab Has Elevated Fries To A Whole New Fiery Level

So, I'll start with the unfortunate stuff first. My Takis Fuego Chicken Sandwich wasn't ... so good. I think it's because of a few key issues. First of all, the sauces on this sandwich are quite thick, which means that they don't spread well. If they get plopped in the center of the sandwich during construction, the condiments won't naturally spread around the top; they will stay in a pile, right in the middle.

As you can see in my photo (I hate these gross under-the-hood photos, sorry), everything was jammed right in the center. So I had a perimeter of dry chicken before I got to any of the good stuff. This isn't a knock on my local Wendy's employees, by the way. These sandwiches are designed to be built at light speed, and unless I'm getting special tender loving care on mine, nobody's going to be spreading sauce carefully on the bun or the chicken patty.

That leads to the taste. You can't catch anything other than the acid from the Chili Lime Sauce and the crumbled Takis, which inevitably lose most of their crunch quickly. Both the corn spread and cheddar cheese sauce might as well not be involved. The end result is that when you do get a maximal bite of flavor, it's all one note. Would thinner sauces have been better or just more of them? It's hard to say. This is a mediocre sandwich that had so much potential, though yours might be better if it's constructed with different ratios.