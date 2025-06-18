Wendy's New Chicken Sandwich Meal Turns Up The Heat With These Iconic Chips
Starting June 20, Wendy's will be releasing a new brand collab in the form of a limited-time offer of sandwich and fries. Wendy's is taking the wildly popular Takis snacks (those tightly rolled, heavily-seasoned tortilla chips) and putting them on its ever-popular spicy chicken sandwich. The sandwich will be called the Takis Fuego Chicken Sandwich and it will feature the chain's spicy fried chicken breast fillet, Fuego-flavored Takis, creamy corn spread, cheddar cheese sauce, and chili lime sauce. So we're not only dealing with a massive crunch from the Takis chips, we're also getting a lot of saucy, spicy components as well.
What's secretly interesting (beyond the Takis, of course) is that creamy corn spread on the sandwich. That spread certainly does evoke the idea of elotes, a summertime staple, so it'll be interesting to see if that kind of thing works well on fast food chicken. Takis also bring quite a bit of acidity, so this could be a pretty perky sandwich, especially if that chili lime sauce ends up being strongly flavored.
Wendy's Takis Fuego Fries are coming too
If the sandwich doesn't have enough Takis flavor for you, don't worry, we're also getting a side of Takis Fuego Fries. It'll be Wendy's signature fries tossed in a Takis-inspired chili lime seasoning which will be sure to coat each one a fire engine red. Even the bag they'll come in will be different — it's designed as a tearaway, allowing you to rip into those fries with reckless abandon as you crush that chicken sandwich.
You'll be able to order the Takis Fuego Fries as part of the full meal including the new sandwich, and if that's not enough Takis flavor for you yet you can tack a small bag of Fuego-flavored Takis onto your order as well. If any of this has your attention, we've only got two days before this crossover comes out (again, June 20) so no need to wait long. I'm just imagining everyone's bright red fingertips and mouths after eating this combo for lunch. You know it's inevitable.