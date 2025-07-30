Our Favorite White Castle Dessert Is Buttery And Delicious

White Castle, which holds the distinction of being the first ever fast food restaurant in America, is pretty much just known for one thing: its diminutive, squishy sliders that you can wolf down in three bites, or less. But the restaurant doesn't survive on that alone. It also has a menu with other items like chicken rings (pretty much nuggets) and sides, and it's one of the few burger chains that serve all-day breakfast. Still, if you're looking to satiate your sweet tooth, don't miss the Gooey Buttercake-On-A-Stick.

White Castle does offer dessert, albeit only three standard items. But one of them does stand out from the trio as our favorite. As part of our ranking of White Castle's desserts (which are all handily served to you on a popsicle stick), the Gooey Buttercake-On-A-Stick was our happy winner. It beat the Strawberry Cheesecake-On-A-Stick along with the Fudge Dipped Brownie-On-A-Stick due to the fact that it reminded us of a pound cake in the best of ways. Our tester said, "Despite not actually being gooey, the cake is a buttery and delicious bite. White Castle's description of this dessert isn't so forthcoming about the ingredients — 'a delicious treat! Sweet and gooey buttercake' — but upon tasting it, I found that the cake also includes some cream cheese frosting and cookie crumbles on top. This layered topping offers a variety in both texture and flavor that the brownie lacks."