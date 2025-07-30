Our Favorite White Castle Dessert Is Buttery And Delicious
White Castle, which holds the distinction of being the first ever fast food restaurant in America, is pretty much just known for one thing: its diminutive, squishy sliders that you can wolf down in three bites, or less. But the restaurant doesn't survive on that alone. It also has a menu with other items like chicken rings (pretty much nuggets) and sides, and it's one of the few burger chains that serve all-day breakfast. Still, if you're looking to satiate your sweet tooth, don't miss the Gooey Buttercake-On-A-Stick.
White Castle does offer dessert, albeit only three standard items. But one of them does stand out from the trio as our favorite. As part of our ranking of White Castle's desserts (which are all handily served to you on a popsicle stick), the Gooey Buttercake-On-A-Stick was our happy winner. It beat the Strawberry Cheesecake-On-A-Stick along with the Fudge Dipped Brownie-On-A-Stick due to the fact that it reminded us of a pound cake in the best of ways. Our tester said, "Despite not actually being gooey, the cake is a buttery and delicious bite. White Castle's description of this dessert isn't so forthcoming about the ingredients — 'a delicious treat! Sweet and gooey buttercake' — but upon tasting it, I found that the cake also includes some cream cheese frosting and cookie crumbles on top. This layered topping offers a variety in both texture and flavor that the brownie lacks."
Gooey butter cake is a St. Louis invention
The concept of gooey butter cake originally hails from St. Louis, Missouri, and it's one of those classic desserts that's hard to miss in that area, as it's fairly commonplace to find. It really is one of those recipes that use loads of butter, and while more traditional versions don't involve a separate topping, quick homemade renditions can be made with yellow cake mix and a simple cream cheese frosting. That's why White Castle's version with cream cheese frosting isn't an unusual take on the dessert, though it's definitely not a treat you typically find on a stick. (We can chalk that part up to the fast-foodification of the cake.)
No matter how it's served, and who serves it, gooey butter cake really is delicious, which is why it's not a huge surprise that the classic won out over a strawberry cheesecake and a brownie. If you saved room for dessert after your White Castle sliders, don't forget to grab a slice of Gooey Buttercake-On-A-Stick, since it's the best of the bunch.