The 12 Unhealthiest Chain Restaurant Salads

By now, we've reluctantly come to realize that not all restaurant salads are healthy. A bowl piled high with iceberg lettuce that's then topped with fried chicken and bacon before being drenched in ranch dressing — awesome as it sounds — really doesn't count as health food.

However, let's remember that virtually no meal at any restaurant is healthy, and not every food choice you make needs to be made with health in mind. What's more, we don't all agree on what's considered healthy. In fact, different people with varying dietary needs and preferences should choose salad components based on their own health requirements. For example, a diner who doesn't need to keep track of their sugar levels might be just fine with a very sweet salad dressing — but on doctor's orders must cut down on sodium. Meanwhile, someone who is seeking to eat light may choose a salad over a burger, without realizing that a Big Mac has less calories than many restaurant salads.

Once you start examining the nutrition facts provided by chain restaurants, you'll find that many healthy-sounding salads contain epic amounts of sodium, or other potentially unwanted ingredients. If you have no health restrictions and are hankering for a high-calorie, high-fat, sugary, salty salad, go for it every so often. But if you're ordering that salad because you want to choose the healthiest menu option, you might want to look again after eyeing the following chain restaurant menu items.