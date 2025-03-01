10 Wendy's Secret Menu Items You Need To Order

It may sound counterintuitive, but we believe the best secret menu items shouldn't remain a secret. While the official Wendy's menu isn't exactly short of stellar offerings, the nation's most passionate fast foodies have long since taken it upon themselves to find ways to elevate its fare. In many cases, they've succeeded — which is why we want to spread the good word of the tastiest treats Wendy's has to offer.

Obviously, we're not saying every supposed secret menu item you see online is a good idea. Case in point: the Land, Air, and Sea Burger. Some tout it as a highlight of the McDonald's secret menu, but, speaking from experience, there's a good reason why the chain hasn't combined beef, chicken, and fish of its own accord. The same is true of other frequently repeated "hacks," such as the In-N-Out Tomato Wrap (does going carb-free need to be so messy and impractical?) and the cataclysm of textures that is the Arby's Meat Mountain.

Nothing is quite as disappointing as veering from your regular tried-and-tested fast food order, only to wind up with a disappointment in return. That's why we decided to do the legwork to narrow down the Wendy's secret menu items that are actually worth your time. Using a combination of online reviews and my own experiences — only the good ones, don't worry – ordering off-menu at Wendy's over the years, here's a shortlist of the secret menu items to try on your next visit.