Fast Food Chains That Serve The Highest And Lowest Quality Bacon

If you're one of those people who won't have a burger without bacon, odds are you already have a clearcut favorite fast food joint. While food quality varies at every restaurant chain, we'd argue that the gap in bacon quality is one of the most significant. The reality is that you just can't fake good bacon. A good bacon strip or rasher has the perfect balance of fat and flavor, saltiness and sweetness, with a crispy edge that doesn't sacrifice bacon's natural tender meat. It's a fine line — one that some restaurants tread better than others.

To separate the delights from the duds, we took a deep dive into the bacon offered by multiple major fast food chains to pinpoint which are serving high-quality bacon and which ones are currently falling short. Of course, just because your favorite chain's bacon is considered low-quality, doesn't mean it's not worth your time. We looked at everything from customer reviews to what actually goes into the bacon, plus where and how it's prepped by the restaurant in question, but ultimately nothing can override your personal preference. However, if you're looking to figure out where to get your next tasty bacon-stacked treat, maybe this list can help lead the way.