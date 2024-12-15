Yes, There Is A Difference Between American And British Bacon

The Irish playwright George Bernard Shaw once said "England and America are two countries separated by the same language." That may be true, but they're also separated by food. From what Brits call "cheeky Chinese" to the salad cream versus mayonnaise debate, the differences between British and American food never cease to fascinate (and, at times, enrage) folks on both sides of the Atlantic. Even bacon, one of the most classic and important breakfast meats, isn't quite the same across the pond. Americans who order bacon in the U.K. may be surprised (and possibly disappointed) by what the Brits call bacon.

British bacon bears little resemblance to the crispy, wavy strips of fatty deliciousness that most Americans associate with bacon. Although both are cured pork products, British bacon is made from the pork loin, with a tiny bit of the fatty belly attached, while American bacon is cut entirely from the pork belly. Because the pork loin is a much leaner cut of meat, British bacon is thicker, meatier, and far less fatty than the American version. Appearance-wise, British bacon is rounder, pinker, and floppier, while American bacon is narrower, darker, and super crispy-crunchy. The third bacon option out there is Canadian bacon. Canadian bacon is sometimes confused with ham because, like British bacon, it is also made from pork loin, but is even leaner because it's cut entirely from the loin without any fat attached. As such, British bacon is kind of like a tasty middle ground between American and Canadian bacon.