Salad Cream Vs Mayo: What Is The Difference?

Many common British food terms are unfamiliar on this side of the pond, but have clear American counterparts. Crisps are chips, chips are fries, aubergine is eggplant, jacket potatoes are baked potatoes. Salad cream, however, has no true American equivalent. A favorite sandwich spread and all-purpose dressing for many Brits, salad cream is most often compared to mayonnaise. It's true that both are creamy, pale yellow condiments containing egg yolks, but there are a few key differences that set these spreads apart.

Mayonnaise usually consists of at least 70% and up to 80% oil, whereas salad cream typically contains a significant amount of vinegar and less than 50% oil. As a result, salad cream is much thinner, lighter, and tangier than mayonnaise.

Another key difference is that salad cream (true to its name) sometimes gets added richness from cream or milk, while mayonnaise does not traditionally contain dairy. Nowadays, mass-produced salad cream usually forgoes real dairy in favor of vegetable oil, but homemade versions often call for milk or cream.