It's Time To Give Your Wendy's Frosty A Bubbly Upgrade

Have you ever enjoyed a Wendy's Frosty and thought: Can anything beat this? The answer is yes! With a little creativity and insider know-how, you can turn your Frosty into a fizzy float — a treat that's as fun as it is delicious.

To get your menu hacked Frosty float, start by ordering your favorite Frosty flavor — vanilla or chocolate — and the soda of your choice. Root beer and cola are nostalgic choices for that classic float vibe, but the combinations are endless. Be sure to let the person taking your order know how much Frosty and soda you'd like — whether it's more Frosty, more soda, or a perfect 50-50 mix, you can make this Frosty float trend your own.

Keep in mind that since this isn't an official menu item, prices may vary by location and not all servers may be able to accommodate your request. If that's the case, you can still enjoy a Frosty float by ordering both drinks and combining them yourself. Custom orders like this might take a little longer to prepare, so it's courteous to order inside. Spoon or straw in hand, savor this creamy, bubbly treat that's got everyone talking.