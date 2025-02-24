Can You Order Coffee At Wendy's?
Let's face it, there are certain fast food items that just aren't really what any given chain is known for. Sure, Taco Bell's new crispy chicken nuggets are good, but they aren't the first thing that comes to mind when you think of the fast food chain. Well, the same can be said about Wendy's and their coffee. Now, while the beloved Ohio-based chain restaurant might not strike you as the go-to spot to get your morning coffee, the restaurant offers it throughout the day, because sometimes drinking coffee at night is simply the way to go.
Furthermore, while Wendy's doesn't have as long of a coffee menu as chains such as Dunkin', Starbucks, or even McDonald's, the chain still offers much more than you might think. Beyond standard black coffee, Wendy's has three frozen coffee drinks that are meant to fuse coffee with your favorite Frosty flavors. Offering chocolate, caramel, and vanilla variations of the Frosty Cream Cold Brew, Wendy's coffee menu is well worth trying out, even if you didn't really know it existed until now.
How long has Wendy's sold coffee?
Now, if you were unaware of Wendy's specialty coffees, it's not entirely surprising; the fast food chain just introduced the three Frosty Cream Cold Brew beverages in 2023 in hopes of "saving drive-thru coffee" for its customers. The cold brew specialty coffees were updated versions of the Frosty-ccino, a similar beverage that was first released in 2020. However, the chain's overall history with coffee goes back much further and is actually quite a storied one.
While the exact day that standard coffee was first added to the menu is unknown, the menu item has seen several changes over the years. For example, in 2007, the company began using the ultra-popular coffee brand Folgers to entice more people to buy the menu item as a part of its breakfast menu. Since then, however, the company has switched to using an Arabica bean blend, with the exact brand of their coffee differing depending on where the store is located. So, whether you're drinking it alongside the chain's admittedly highly-improved breakfast menu or by its lonesome at some other point in the day, you might just discover your new favorite fast food coffee.