When Did Wendy's Breakfast Finally Stop Flopping?

Wendy's finally introduced a breakfast menu to customers back in 2020, which was an unanticipated gamble considering the pandemic took hold and many restaurants were forced to shut down almost immediately after the launch. Plus, Wendy's past attempts at offering breakfast had flopped not once but three different times since 1985.

But it seems since its 2020 launch, Wendy's has managed to find enough success with its latest breakfast strategy to merit hope for breakfast to stick around. In fact, when other fast food brands were struggling with breakfast menus during the pandemic, Wendy's breakfast was what kept the chain afloat. That year, Wendy's reported its strongest showing of same-store sales in 15 years, due largely in part to its breakfast menu. A year after introducing breakfast, Wendy's marketing team pointed to an emphasis on pick up and delivery options, bacon, and the brand's social media presence as reasons for the new menu's success.

Now, more than three years later, breakfast is still leading Wendy's business through rough times. Let's take a look at how bacon, eggs, and other simple morning menu items have carried the business load for Wendy's.