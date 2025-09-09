12 Old-School Alcoholic Drinks You Won't See At Parties Anymore

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For the past several decades, the alcoholic beverages that hosts offer their party guests, or stock their bar carts and drink fridges with, have remained pretty much the same. Beer, wine, and a few standard spirits and common liqueurs still dominate the American alcohol canon. Only the specific brands and styles change, with big breweries, distilleries, and beverage companies routinely rolling out new stuff that they hope can gain not only a big customer space, but a permanent place on the shelf or cart of those who regularly imbibe booze or throw parties where the adult beverages are consumed in mass quantities.

Sometimes those new production introductions take hold and are accepted into party and drinking culture. Novelty is exciting, and so is drinking with friends, and some beverages wind up capturing a moment in time or culture. But then they become so synonymous with a certain period that they can become as passé as quickly as they were the hottest thing behind the bar. That, and people just tend to get tired of beverages if they drink too many of them in a finite period of time.

Here then are some bottled and canned drinks — beers, wines, malt beverages, and hard alcohols — that dazzled fans initially only to fade into obscurity, oblivion, and discontinuation. These are the alcoholic drinks you won't be offered at a party anytime soon.