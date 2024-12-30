The Best Types Of Liquor For Spiked Hot Chocolate This Winter Season
There are a million ways to make your hot chocolate, and all of them are delicious. You may want it so thick that it's hard to drink, sweetened further with condensed milk, or even served with cheese. But if you really want to take your hot chocolate to the next level, try spiking it. It's no culinary secret that alcoholic drinks and creamy sweet flavors go perfectly together. That's why many desserts — like Caribbean rum cake or liqueur chocolates — combine the two. Both hot chocolate and liquor work to keep the cold at bay, so putting them together creates a double whammy of delicious coziness during the long winter season.
So, which type of liquor should you use to spike your hot chocolate? It really depends on your preferences. Many people are looking to increase the sweetness level while adding a boozy kick. If you're in this camp, you can use cream-based liquors like Baileys Irish Cream or RumChata (which is made with rum and spiced cream). This type of alcoholic drink will give your hot chocolate a pleasantly smooth texture, and a subtle taste of booze. If adding them to your drink seems like too much, you can also use these liquors to infuse your whipped cream topping.
Other liquors that work well with hot chocolate
For those who don't like their hot chocolate too rich, flavored liquors can provide a bit of contrast. Amaretto, Frangelico, or peppermint schnapps, for instance, have a fresh and tangy taste that cuts through the chocolate. Another flavor profile that works well is spicy liquors like Fireball Cinnamon Whisky or Jack Daniels Fire. A bit of heat brings down the sweetness of the drink by just the right amount and creates a warming sensation that'll make you feel all tingly and cozy.
Dark liquors are also a good option. If you want a simple recipe, you can go for dark rum, Bourbon, or cognac. But if you want to be bold, experiment with less common additions like tequila or red wine. A fun idea for those who want to go all out for the holidays is to choose three or four liquors and invite friends and family over for a tasting. You can have people vote for their favorite recipe. It's perfect for giving you that festive feeling and your guests will definitely enjoy the excuse to try different boozy hot chocolates.