The Best Types Of Liquor For Spiked Hot Chocolate This Winter Season

There are a million ways to make your hot chocolate, and all of them are delicious. You may want it so thick that it's hard to drink, sweetened further with condensed milk, or even served with cheese. But if you really want to take your hot chocolate to the next level, try spiking it. It's no culinary secret that alcoholic drinks and creamy sweet flavors go perfectly together. That's why many desserts — like Caribbean rum cake or liqueur chocolates — combine the two. Both hot chocolate and liquor work to keep the cold at bay, so putting them together creates a double whammy of delicious coziness during the long winter season.

So, which type of liquor should you use to spike your hot chocolate? It really depends on your preferences. Many people are looking to increase the sweetness level while adding a boozy kick. If you're in this camp, you can use cream-based liquors like Baileys Irish Cream or RumChata (which is made with rum and spiced cream). This type of alcoholic drink will give your hot chocolate a pleasantly smooth texture, and a subtle taste of booze. If adding them to your drink seems like too much, you can also use these liquors to infuse your whipped cream topping.