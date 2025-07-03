13 Boozy Bottled And Canned Lemonade Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Summer is a time for relaxing, fireworks, and enjoying slow, sweet days in the sun. Making the perfect lemonade from scratch is somehow even better on hot days, and the warm evenings find a perfect pairing with a boozy version of the beverage — which is even easier when it's ready-made in a can or bottle. These adult versions of lemonade come in fizzy and non-bubbly versions, and the tastes between the various brands just couldn't be more different.

To help you fill that summer cooler for picnics and days at the beach, I looked for boozy lemonade brands that were enjoyable to drink with great flavor. Then, I sampled each brand, and based my ranking on the tastes of the individual drinks. In the end, my favorite brand surprised me, while other offerings I was expecting a whole lot from ultimately let me down.

One of the biggest differences I found between the various offerings was the methods that the brands used to sweeten the lemonades. In general, those with artificial sweetener just weren't some of the more enjoyable choices, and this came through in my ranking, too.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.