How Is AriZona Ice Tea Still So Cheap?

AriZona ice tea has been a staple of my family's road trip gas station pit stops for as long as I can remember. And for as long as I can remember, the tall, artfully designed cans of Mucho Mango and Green Tea with Ginseng and Honey have cost just 99 cents — to ensure consistency, that price is even emblazoned on the can (if an establishment dares attempt to sell AriZona ice tea for more than 99 cents, we politely take our business elsewhere).

AriZona is one of few food and beverage brands that have escaped inflation. The price of its big cans has held steady at 99 cents for 30 years. The company keeps costs low by limiting spending on advertising (with a 99-cent price tag, you don't exactly need marketing), reducing the aluminum content of cans, and even driving delivery trucks at night to avoid traffic and save money on gas.