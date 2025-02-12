5 Canadian Liquors You May Want To Stock Up On

The whole concept of tariffs was something we once snoozed through in high school economics class, but now it seems to loom larger every day. It's not only something that'll impact the economy as a whole but is likely to have a direct impact on every American consumer. It seems that products coming from Canada may soon need to pay a 25% tariff in order to be sold in U.S. markets, and yes, that is going to impact the price of booze as well as imported Canadian food products including chocolate, cranberries, and maple syrup. (Mexico faces a similar tariff that's also likely to have a significant impact on food prices.)

When manufacturers have to pay additional costs for raw materials, labor, or transportation, they seldom hesitate to pass the cost on to the consumer, so we've little reason to doubt that tariffs will result in higher prices on Canadian imports. Economists are expecting a 10% price hike on Canadian whiskey, which sounds better than 25% but still hurts.

There's also a chance that some suppliers may decide they'd rather not pay the tariffs and keep their products in Canada (to be fair, we're speculating on this one). With these dire predictions in mind, now is the time to buy if you're a fan of any of the following spirits (some of which you may not even have known were Canadian). The tariffs are currently set to go into effect on March 4, 2025, so if you procrastinate, you'll likely have to pay the price (literally).