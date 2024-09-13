These Mini Beer Shots Don't Have Any Beer In Them At All
'Tis the season of fall and football, and that can only mean one thing for imbibing fans: its primetime for beer. But instead of cracking a cold one when your team cracks under pressure, pour and serve these miniature cold ones. Whether you're a lager lover or not, these novelty shots will be a crowd pleaser, as they mimic the look of a classic pale ale while offering a sweet, creamy flavor — all without any actual beer.
To make a mini beer shot, pour chilled Licor 43 (yes, the same liquor used in a Spanish Carajillo) into a shot glass until there is enough room for a foamy top. Gently top off the rest of the glass with heavy cream by pouring the cream over the back of a spoon to ease its entry. This will prevent mixing and create the iconic foamy beer look. Licor 43 is a Spanish liqueur with a vanilla-forward taste profile and botanical, citrusy notes. If you don't have Licor 43, try Fireball as the base. With its sweet-hot cinnamon zing, Fireball will make for a spicier shot, which fits with traditional autumnal flavors.
The fearless, beer-less baby Guinness shot
Holidays are a good excuse to come up with creative beverage ideas — such as these festive Jell-O shots — and there's no holiday that celebrates drinking like St. Patrick's Day. Ordering at the bar during a St. Patty's Day crawl or simply hoping to embrace Irish culture, give these baby Guinness shots a go.
To make a baby Guinness shot, the process is the same as the mini beer shot. Except in this case, the base is coffee liqueur and (in keeping with the Celtic theme) the topping-off is Baileys Irish Cream. A shot glass filled with a layer of creamy Baileys atop coffee liqueur's dark brown hue perfectly imitates a pint of Guinness, a St. Patrick's Day hallmark. In addition to its look, there's arguably no better flavor combo for a shot than coffee and cream. (A mini espresso 'tini, if you will.) Sláinte!