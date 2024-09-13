These Mini Beer Shots Don't Have Any Beer In Them At All

'Tis the season of fall and football, and that can only mean one thing for imbibing fans: its primetime for beer. But instead of cracking a cold one when your team cracks under pressure, pour and serve these miniature cold ones. Whether you're a lager lover or not, these novelty shots will be a crowd pleaser, as they mimic the look of a classic pale ale while offering a sweet, creamy flavor — all without any actual beer.

Advertisement

To make a mini beer shot, pour chilled Licor 43 (yes, the same liquor used in a Spanish Carajillo) into a shot glass until there is enough room for a foamy top. Gently top off the rest of the glass with heavy cream by pouring the cream over the back of a spoon to ease its entry. This will prevent mixing and create the iconic foamy beer look. Licor 43 is a Spanish liqueur with a vanilla-forward taste profile and botanical, citrusy notes. If you don't have Licor 43, try Fireball as the base. With its sweet-hot cinnamon zing, Fireball will make for a spicier shot, which fits with traditional autumnal flavors.