When Americans Wanted A Little Cocaine In Their Wine

It's always a trip to look back in time to the days when the effects of certain drugs weren't widely understood. Back then, a doctor could prescribe you some heroin for your pesky cough, you could take amphetamines to put a little pep in your step, and — of course — you could enjoy a nice frosty Coca-Cola with real cocaine in it. While the fact that Coke used to contain cocaine is common knowledge, what's less well known is that John Stith Pemberton, the inventor of Coca-Cola, took his inspiration from a different cocaine-infused beverage: Vin Mariani.

Vin Mariani was invented by Angelo Mariani, a French chemist intrigued by the possibilities of the coca leaf. He took Bordeaux wine (well before bottles of Bordeaux were sent into space), infused it with coca leaf, and sold it as, well, almost anything he could sell it as. It helped with digestion. It helped with boosting energy levels. It helped with just about everything which is why he built such a large customer base.