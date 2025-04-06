Discontinued Gatorade Flavors We Probably Won't Get Back

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Gatorade is one of the oldest and most influential sports drinks of all time. In fact, the drink is such an entrenched part of professional sports that it's even become a Super Bowl tradition for the winning team to dump Gatorade on their coach.

Over the past six decades, Gatorade has created a huge range of different flavors, many of which have been lost along the way but are definitely not forgotten. Social media is flooded with countless Facebook groups, Reddit threads, and online petitions created by Gatorade fans desperate for one last chance to chug their favorite long-lost drinks.

To honor their struggles, we've put together a brief look at some of the most remembered and most impossible-to-buy flavors you used to be able to find on store shelves. Oh, and if you are able to find some, we don't recommend dumping any of these vintage flavors on anybody, Super Bowl champion or not — especially since you would probably make more money flogging them to nostalgic collectors on eBay.