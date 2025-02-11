What Color Gatorade Did The Eagles Dump At The Super Bowl (And Why Do We Care)?

If people can wager money on an outcome, you know they eventually will. Placing a proposition bet (more commonly known as a "prop" bet) on what color of Gatorade will be poured on the winning head coach is a seemingly easy way for gamblers to try and make some money during the big game every year. For those of you non-betting folk, a prop bet is one you place on an event within a game that doesn't actually affect the outcome (like the color of Gatorade, for example) — and the thing is, you don't have to be a sports expert to try and beat the odds.

This type of wager is only legally allowed in West Virginia, New Jersey, and my home state of Illinois (along with shadier offshore venues). The favored color this year was purple, because that's what color Kansas City Chiefs' head coach Andy Reid was showered in when the team won last year. Looks like the sports betting world was more of the belief that the Chiefs were going to win again this year, which clearly didn't happen.

ESPN reports that on average, a prop bet on Gatorade color at BetMGM sportsbooks is only about $5 to $10, which makes this bet more of an unserious one. But still, money's money. Though if you asked an average American about their own personal favorite flavor, Cool Blue might have been their pick.