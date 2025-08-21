14 Vintage Potato Dishes That Deserve A Comeback

Potatoes are seemingly everywhere in the American diet. At breakfast, you've got hash browns and home fries. Lunch or dinner? Fries, baked potatoes, potato soup, au gratin potatoes, potato salads, mashed potatoes — you could eat potatoes for every meal, for a not insignificant amount of time and still probably not run into the same way to eat potatoes twice. Meanwhile, while some have tried to malign the mighty potato, calling it a starchy, unhealthy food, potatoes actually are quite good for you in moderation, containing fiber, antioxidants, vitamin C, potassium, and more.

Potatoes haven't always been popular, though. First cultivated in the Andes, European invaders took the potato back home with them, where the vegetable was slow to catch on. Countries began recognizing the potato's nutritional value and reliability as a crop, but many still worried the plants were poisonous. At one point, a Prussian ruler had to threaten his people to eat more potatoes, or they'd have their nose and ears cut off (that threat worked out pretty well). Eventually, potatoes became a staple and they remain that way today.

Still, with all the many ways you can eat potatoes now, there are some potato dishes that probably won't make it into your spud-eating rotation, simply because you don't know about them. These are some of the historic and vintage potato dishes that have been mostly lost to time — but that seriously deserve a comeback.