Grab Your Air Fryer For The Easiest Corned Beef Hash Breakfast
It may have originally started life as a way to make use of a leftover corned beef dinner eaten on St. Patrick's Day or otherwise, but corned beef hash is a tasty breakfast dish in its own right. You can have it as a side or on its own. You can even add some beets, like Bette Davis did with her red flannel hash. But how are you going to cook it? Traditionally, you'd make use of a cast iron skillet, but what if you don't have one? Well, if you have an air fryer, you're in luck. You can use it to make some excellent corned beef hash.
The standard air fryer rules apply. First, preheat the air fryer to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, then place the potatoes in. Cook them for 20 to 30 minutes (depending on how well done you want them), stirring to make sure everything is evenly browned. Then, in goes the corned beef, which gets thoroughly mixed in and cooked for 5 to 10 minutes. If you'd rather enjoy your hash the way it is, you don't need to do anything else. If you want a little more protein, though, there are some great options.
Create wells in your hash for eggs
Not everybody wants or needs an egg on their corned beef hash. To some, it may seem a bit like gilding the lily. But for those who can't resist a runny, gooey yolk melding with crisp potatoes and salty beef cubes, you don't have to cook it on the stove top and pour it over your hash. You can crack it right into the air fryer and it'll turn out great, so long as you make use of a well.
A well is essentially a divot in the middle of whatever you're cooking. If you've ever made pasta by hand, you've probably made a well by forming a hole in the dry ingredients and adding egg in the middle. It's a similar principle here, only instead of flour its hash. By creating a well for the egg, you're creating a base for it, making sure it won't slide around and cook unevenly. (This is a common egg cooking mistake.) Depending on how much (or how little) you like your eggs cooked, a few minutes will be all you need for the air fryer hash to be ready.