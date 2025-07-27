Grab Your Air Fryer For The Easiest Corned Beef Hash Breakfast

It may have originally started life as a way to make use of a leftover corned beef dinner eaten on St. Patrick's Day or otherwise, but corned beef hash is a tasty breakfast dish in its own right. You can have it as a side or on its own. You can even add some beets, like Bette Davis did with her red flannel hash. But how are you going to cook it? Traditionally, you'd make use of a cast iron skillet, but what if you don't have one? Well, if you have an air fryer, you're in luck. You can use it to make some excellent corned beef hash.

The standard air fryer rules apply. First, preheat the air fryer to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, then place the potatoes in. Cook them for 20 to 30 minutes (depending on how well done you want them), stirring to make sure everything is evenly browned. Then, in goes the corned beef, which gets thoroughly mixed in and cooked for 5 to 10 minutes. If you'd rather enjoy your hash the way it is, you don't need to do anything else. If you want a little more protein, though, there are some great options.