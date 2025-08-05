Stop Throwing Out Leftover Mashed Potatoes — Turn Them Into This Fried Appetizer Instead
Mashed potatoes are a perennially popular side dish for good reason. They're inexpensive, easy to prepare, and you can use the leftovers to create a variety of dishes, from creamy soups to crispy waffles to potato pancakes. Steph Loaiza, a food blogger who shares recipes at Six Sisters' Stuff, would like you to consider adding one more leftover mashed potato dish to your repertoire (because you'd never want to throw out perfectly good food): potato croquettes. As she described the dish, "The crispy fried shell with the creamy potato insides ... make[s the perfect appetizer or side."
You can make potato croquettes from any leftover mashed potatoes you have on hand, but Loaiza did have some ideas on what kind was best. "A starchy mashed potato like those made with Yukon Gold or russet potatoes will help it stay together better." (Uncoincidentally, russets are the best type of tuber for making fluffy mashed potatoes.)
"You'll want to make sure the mashed potatoes are not too runny or smooth, either." Loaiza continued. "Creamier mashed potatoes with a lot of added cream or butter may not hold their shape well. A chunkier mashed potato will work better." If your potatoes aren't the right consistency, you can add a little cornstarch or some instant mashed potato flakes to thicken them. Rest assured that mashed potatoes with seasonings like garlic or cheese won't pose a problem. "Those will only add to the taste of the final product."
How to make potato croquettes
Before you begin making potato croquettes, make sure the mashed potatoes are completely cool. Loaiza recommends refrigerating them overnight. "This will help the croquettes bind together," she said. Once the mashed potatoes are thoroughly chilled, roll them into balls between one and two inches in diameter. (If the potatoes aren't sufficiently seasoned, add a little salt and pepper first.) After shaping, dip the balls first into flour, then into beaten egg, and finally into breadcrumbs. "Generally, a fine breadcrumb works great," said Loaiza. "But if you want an even crispier crust, you can try using panko breadcrumbs."
Fry the potato balls in a neutral, high smoke point oil heated to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. You may need to work in batches depending on the amount of leftover mashed potatoes you're using. Each batch will take three to four minutes to fry. Since the potatoes are already cooked, you only need to fry them until the exterior is crispy and golden. Once that's been achieved, drain the croquettes on a cooling rack and sprinkle them with salt while they're still warm.
How to flavor potato croquettes
Even if your mashed potatoes are on the plain side, your potato croquettes needn't be. "We love a good mix-in to our croquettes," Loaiza said; listing dill, garlic powder, paprika, and parsley among her favorite herbs and spices to add. Chipotle powder or cayenne can be used to spice things up, while chopped chives would add an aromatic zing. You could do Greek-inspired potato croquettes by flavoring them with lemon zest and oregano or Mexican ones with cilantro and chopped jalapeños. Cheese is always an excellent addition to mashed potatoes. Loaiza favors cheddar, parmesan, or Pecorino Romano, but blue cheese, feta, gruyere, pepper jack, and Swiss would also be quite tasty.
You don't need to limit yourself to simply seasoning the potatoes. As Loaiza told The Takeout, croquettes "often come with meat or veggies on the inside." As for what to use as a filling: "You can never go wrong with a little bacon, chopped ham, ground beef, or even chorizo." Of course, pulled pork or shredded chicken would also work well. If you opt to use vegetables such as sautéed mushrooms, onions, or peppers, "Just make sure they don't add too much moisture or your croquette may fall apart."