Stop Throwing Out Leftover Mashed Potatoes — Turn Them Into This Fried Appetizer Instead

Mashed potatoes are a perennially popular side dish for good reason. They're inexpensive, easy to prepare, and you can use the leftovers to create a variety of dishes, from creamy soups to crispy waffles to potato pancakes. Steph Loaiza, a food blogger who shares recipes at Six Sisters' Stuff, would like you to consider adding one more leftover mashed potato dish to your repertoire (because you'd never want to throw out perfectly good food): potato croquettes. As she described the dish, "The crispy fried shell with the creamy potato insides ... make[s the perfect appetizer or side."

You can make potato croquettes from any leftover mashed potatoes you have on hand, but Loaiza did have some ideas on what kind was best. "A starchy mashed potato like those made with Yukon Gold or russet potatoes will help it stay together better." (Uncoincidentally, russets are the best type of tuber for making fluffy mashed potatoes.)

"You'll want to make sure the mashed potatoes are not too runny or smooth, either." Loaiza continued. "Creamier mashed potatoes with a lot of added cream or butter may not hold their shape well. A chunkier mashed potato will work better." If your potatoes aren't the right consistency, you can add a little cornstarch or some instant mashed potato flakes to thicken them. Rest assured that mashed potatoes with seasonings like garlic or cheese won't pose a problem. "Those will only add to the taste of the final product."