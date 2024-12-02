How To Give Boring Leftover Mashed Potatoes A Deliciously Crispy Twist

Mashed potatoes are a pretty standard accompaniment to most holiday meals as they go equally well with Thanksgiving turkey, Christmas roast beef, or Easter ham. While they may not be the flashiest thing on the table, they're sufficiently innocuous that they don't make the list of everyone's most-hated holiday sides. The problem with mashed potatoes, though, is that the leftovers are singularly unappealing when cold and congealed and not all that exciting when reheated, either. What they are perfect for, however, is repurposing. There are any number of things you can do with leftover mashed potatoes, including using them to make shepherd's pie or a big old day-after-Thanksgiving sandwich, but if you're a fan of all things crispy and crunchy, the best thing to do is to waffle them.

According to the dictionary, waffle is a verb as well as a noun, even though it's defined to mean rambling on and on without providing much value (which is kind of what we're doing now, come to think of it). We're using it in a different sense, however, meaning to make it into a waffle. While you could just plop the mashed potatoes on a waffle maker and hope for the best, you may obtain better results if you mix in 1 egg and 2 tablespoons of flour per cup. You can also add additional butter or spices if you like, although this may not be necessary if the potatoes have already been seasoned. Cook the batter in the waffle iron the same way you would a standard waffle, then enjoy that crispy, potatoey goodness.