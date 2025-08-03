Beloved Fast Food Chains That Somehow Haven't Gone National

There are over 200,000 fast food chains in the United States. The vast majority of these chains remain regional with relatively modest footprints in comparison to national chains like McDonald's or Subway. Some of these regional chains deliberately stay small to maintain quality in food and service. While other fast food chains have regionally-specific menus that may not be particularly suited to national tastes. And still other chains were bested by competitors who expanded beforehand.

Regardless of how big or small, many of these chains have loyal customers who rave about offering quick and affordable meals. Moreover, regional chains are often deeply rooted in the community and a source of local pride.

Some of these regional chains may go national at some point. You never know when you're eating at the next McDonald's, which started humbly in California, and were it not for a fortuitous discovery by Ray Kroc, it may have remained a regional burger joint. But for now, you'll have to trek out to several regions to visit their local fast food favorites.