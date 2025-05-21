This Is The Absolute Top Burger Chain In The US, According To Yelp
Burger lovers rejoice — it's National Burger Day on May 28, 2025. And who doesn't love a good, juicy burger? Seasoned (with just salt and pepper if you're Bobby Flay) patties, sautéed 'shrooms, fried or fresh onions, endless cheese choices, shredded lettuce, a nice thick slice of tomato, and just the right combo of sauces all stacked between a perfectly toasted sesame seed bun is the perfect meal for many. Plus, the possible flavors, add-ins, and twists are only limited by your creativity and your taste buds. Whether it's a gourmet loaded burger or a handheld drive-thru favorite, enough people agree that burgers deserve to be exalted for National Burger Day to make its way onto our calendar.
To help you celebrate the greatest invention known to man, Yelp compiled a list of the top 25 burger brands in the U.S. using the criteria that operations cover more than one state, the menu falls under the burger category on Yelp (makes sense), and the restaurant has more than a hundred locations. Sure, that keeps some great places out of contention, but there is no sense in telling you that a diner on Main Street in Goldsby, Oklahoma, has the best burgers in the country if you'll never get there in this lifetime.
That said, there are definitely some national legends on the list that you'll recognize, while others are emerging brands, but all are ranked for their quality, flavor, and loyal followings. Still, only one brand tops the list: In-N-Out.
What makes In-N-Out burgers so special?
In-N-Out Burger has garnered its cult following earnestly. In 1948, the restaurant became California's first drive-thru hamburger stand, growing to over 400 stores as of 2023. After almost 80 years, it shouldn't be too surprising that this company knows how to make a good burger.
According to In-N-Out, the buns are baked fresh, and the patties are made of 100% American beef, with no additives, fillers, or preservatives. The company claims to make things "the old-fashioned way," and don't freeze, pre-package, or microwave their food. That iconic burger sauce was created in 1948 — and hasn't changed since.
In-N-Out keeps it simple. The chain offers single and double cheeseburgers, but have adapted the fan-favorite "not-so-secret" menu into the mainstream one (with its own heading, out of respect). Whether you'd like double the meat, or three — or even four — patties, it's right there on the menu. Of course, you could go all out for your National Burger Day celebration and try to order In-N-Out's 100x100 (a whopping 100 patties on a bun), but you'll probably get politely turned down. If you're wondering how the fast food giant made it to the number one spot, just keep in mind that In-N-Out has been credited as the personal favorite of Gordon Ramsay, Julia Child, Ina Garten, and Anthony Bourdain.