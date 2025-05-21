This Is The Absolute Top Burger Chain In The US, According To Yelp

Burger lovers rejoice — it's National Burger Day on May 28, 2025. And who doesn't love a good, juicy burger? Seasoned (with just salt and pepper if you're Bobby Flay) patties, sautéed 'shrooms, fried or fresh onions, endless cheese choices, shredded lettuce, a nice thick slice of tomato, and just the right combo of sauces all stacked between a perfectly toasted sesame seed bun is the perfect meal for many. Plus, the possible flavors, add-ins, and twists are only limited by your creativity and your taste buds. Whether it's a gourmet loaded burger or a handheld drive-thru favorite, enough people agree that burgers deserve to be exalted for National Burger Day to make its way onto our calendar.

To help you celebrate the greatest invention known to man, Yelp compiled a list of the top 25 burger brands in the U.S. using the criteria that operations cover more than one state, the menu falls under the burger category on Yelp (makes sense), and the restaurant has more than a hundred locations. Sure, that keeps some great places out of contention, but there is no sense in telling you that a diner on Main Street in Goldsby, Oklahoma, has the best burgers in the country if you'll never get there in this lifetime.

That said, there are definitely some national legends on the list that you'll recognize, while others are emerging brands, but all are ranked for their quality, flavor, and loyal followings. Still, only one brand tops the list: In-N-Out.