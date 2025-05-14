The Only 2 Ingredients Bobby Flay Thinks You Should Be Seasoning Burgers With
Aside from being an award-winning food writer, celebrity chef, and Food Network star, Bobby Flay owns the chain restaurant Bobby's Burgers by Bobby Flay. So when we say that the man knows burgers, we mean it.
Bobby Flay has great tips for melting the cheese for your burger, which involve adding water to create steam. And the food show host also knows how to make your patties keep their shape while being grilled. Now, you might think that a celeb chef recipe automatically means it will have extra steps and fancy ingredients, but that's not the case when it comes to Flay's perfect burger patty.
While Bobby Flay likes some crunch to his burger, the chef recommends using just two seasonings in the patty itself: salt and pepper. Yep, you read that correctly. Salt and pepper are all you need for the perfect burger patty, according to Flay's recipe — which is appropriately called "Perfect Burger."
How and when to season the perfect burger patty
Bobby Flay doesn't like to season the entire patty (which he makes with ground chuck that's 80% lean and 20% fat) with salt and pepper, at least not on the inside. While some people prefer to add seasonings to the raw meat and mix it in, Flay keeps it simple. He sprinkles salt and freshly ground pepper onto the patties once they are formed and before they go on the grill, for a juicier burger.
There isn't an exact measurement that Flay recommends, though. It's really up to your personal tastes. If you want more or less, sprinkle accordingly. If you're afraid that you'll overdo it, many chefs will tell you that they are much more liberal with their seasonings than home chefs tend to be. They lean into a visible dousing and rub it in, even giving the outer texture a crunchy finish when cooked. What's the worst that could happen — your food might have too much flavor? But if you're more comfortable with the 'less is more' theory, remember you can always add more seasoning later, after a taste test (or two).