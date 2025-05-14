The Only 2 Ingredients Bobby Flay Thinks You Should Be Seasoning Burgers With

Aside from being an award-winning food writer, celebrity chef, and Food Network star, Bobby Flay owns the chain restaurant Bobby's Burgers by Bobby Flay. So when we say that the man knows burgers, we mean it.

Bobby Flay has great tips for melting the cheese for your burger, which involve adding water to create steam. And the food show host also knows how to make your patties keep their shape while being grilled. Now, you might think that a celeb chef recipe automatically means it will have extra steps and fancy ingredients, but that's not the case when it comes to Flay's perfect burger patty.

While Bobby Flay likes some crunch to his burger, the chef recommends using just two seasonings in the patty itself: salt and pepper. Yep, you read that correctly. Salt and pepper are all you need for the perfect burger patty, according to Flay's recipe — which is appropriately called "Perfect Burger."