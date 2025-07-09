8 Unhealthiest And 8 Healthiest Things To Order At A Sushi Restaurant

Craving sushi but trying to eat healthy? We've got good news! There are plenty of nutritious options at sushi restaurants. You just have to know what to order and what to avoid.

Before diving in, let's define what "healthy" actually means. The term is surprisingly subjective and ultimately depends on your personal goals. Your gym-loving friend may prioritize protein, while your vegan buddy focuses on simple, plant-based foods. But there are certain universal truths we can all agree on — fresh, real ingredients beat processed junk, variety keeps your body happy, and balance is key. Looking at the standard American diet, most of us are drowning in excess calories, which are skewed toward carbs, sugar, and sodium, while running low on omega-3s, quality protein, and essential vitamins.

With these nutritional concerns in mind, we've analyzed popular sushi restaurant items and created the ultimate dining cheat sheet. Below, you'll find eight of the healthiest and eight of the unhealthiest foods to order at sushi restaurants. We'll break down what makes each item worth embracing or avoiding, so you can make informed choices that align with your health goals!