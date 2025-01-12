White Vs Brown Rice: Which Is Actually Better For You?

Rice is a symbol of sustenance, love, care, fertility, and prosperity across many cultures (think of rice being thrown at weddings or eating rice at New Year's). The International Rice Gene Bank, headquartered in the Phillippines, stores over 132,000 available variants of rice and related species at the research facility. These samples are collected from every part of the globe for study and preservation since some variations are at risk of extinction. This level of international dedication to the long-term preservation of rice biodiversity is proof that each type of rice is unique.

Different strains of rice provide different benefits, and there are a wide variety of culinary uses for the array of color palettes, textures, and flavors to choose from. Brown and white rice are just a drop in the rice bucket when it comes to available types, but they are the most common options in grocery stores and American cuisine.

Brown rice is by far the healthier option since it is less processed than white rice and maintains a lot of vital nutrients that are removed during further processing. With more than three times the magnesium content and almost twice the amount of phosphorous, brown rice surpasses white rice in nearly every nutritional category. However, it can be a bit chewier than white rice thanks to the higher fiber content. Brown rice also takes longer to cook.