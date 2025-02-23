Here's How To Know If Your Miso Soup Is Gluten-Free

If you're new to gluten-free food, the details can get confusing. Lunch meats can contain gluten in disguise. Rice? Gluten-free, but Kellogg's Rice Krispies? Sweetened with malt syrup, which is made from barley and does contain gluten. Beer is a no-go since it's made with wheat. But vodka is often made from wheat, and it's usually fine because of the distillation process.

Soy-based products can throw you off, too. Not all soy-based products are gluten-free even though soy itself is safe. Despite its name, most soy sauce contains wheat. So, if you know about the gluten lurking in soy sauce, you might assume that miso soup also contains gluten.

Many types of miso (which are also made from fermented soybeans) don't have gluten. In addition to the soybeans, miso almost always contains some type of grain because it's a key part of the fermentation process. Rice is the most popular grain, but you'll also find miso paste made from barley, buckwheat, millet, wheat, or rye. Rice, millet, and buckwheat are all gluten-free — but barley, wheat, and rye are not. Miso makes just about any food better, so don't miss out if you're on a gluten-free diet; you can safely enjoy many types of this flavorful fermented paste.