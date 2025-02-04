What's The Sashimi Type Made From Thinly Sliced Raw Salmon?

Many Japanese dishes look more like art than they do food. This is not surprising given that Japanese chefs and servers agonize over aspects like food placement, which serving plates to use, and how to best display the menu. (This is why many Japanese restaurants boast excellent menu displays.) While ramen and onigiri are both beautiful in their own way, sashimi, which is very different to sushi, is perhaps the most artful of all Japanese dishes.

Sashimi consists of thinly sliced fish or meat which is served raw and sliced in a range of shapes and sizes to look aesthetically pleasing. One of the most popular kinds of sashimi is called sake sashimi. In the context of sushi and sashimi, "sake" means salmon so it won't come as a surprise to learn that sake sashimi is made from raw salmon. (It is important to note that the word "sake" can also refer to the Japanese alcoholic beverage, sake. Funnily enough, sake sashimi and sake the drink are often paired together.) The type of salmon used to make sake sashimi can vary, but king, sockeye, and Atlantic salmon are all popular choices. When served as sashimi, these fish taste rich, flavorful, and tender. For an extra layer of flavor, the sashimi is often served with soy sauce, wasabi, or pickled ginger.