Why Is The Ginger You Get With Sushi So Pink?

It's a sushi platter staple: small, pink slivers of pickled ginger. Called gari in Japanese, the name is meant to mimic the sound of a knife cutting through ginger. Gari is a type of amazuzuke — sweet pickled vegetables served with Japanese meals.

You probably already know that pickled ginger acts as a palate cleanser — the sharp, citrusy sweet taste helps reset your tongue, so you're ready for the next bite of temaki or maki. It can soothe your stomach, too — though it won't save you from eating five-day-old gas station sushi. But why is it pink?

No, sushi chefs weren't way ahead of the Barbiecore trend. It's not a different kind of ginger, either (well, not exactly). The good stuff comes from young ginger, or shin shoga. It's the same ginger root you're used to, but it's harvested in early summer before it fully matures. The young bulb is white and tender inside, and it's pink where the root meets the stalk. When shin shoga is brined in sugar, salt, and vinegar, it reacts with the brine and turns pink.

Fresh shin shoga is harder to come by, but the mild, sweet taste pairs better with sushi. Mature ginger — which has a stronger taste — stays the same color when it's brined.