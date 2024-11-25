Temaki Vs. Maki: Is There A Difference Between The Sushi Rolls?

From bustling cities to small towns, and from the food aisles in major grocery chains like Kroger to local convenience stores, sushi has become nearly as ubiquitous as burgers that you sometimes spot them on the same restaurant menu in the U.S. Ask any American about their favorite Japanese food, and the answer is probably sushi, the quintessential Japanese dish that's taken the country by storm. And it's no surprise why. Sushi comes in endless variations, customizable to fit all tastes and budgets. From all-you-can-eat buffets to Michelin-starred omakase experiences, sushi always offers something new and satisfying, making it hard for anyone to get bored.

Sushi, while seemingly simple with its core ingredients of vinegared rice, various proteins with raw fish being the most common, vegetables, and often with nori (seaweed), actually comes in a wide variety of forms. Two of the most commonly confused types are maki and temaki, particularly due to their similar-sounding names. However, despite the same essential ingredients, they are different: maki is the traditional nori (seaweed) rolled sushi cut into bite-sized pieces, often enjoyed with chopsticks, while temaki is a hand-rolled cone-shaped creation wrapped in nori, meant to be eaten as a whole with your hands, much like an ice cream.