12 Canned Foods That Could Be Getting More Expensive

Concerned about your grocery bill lately? You're not alone. Food prices continue to soar, and many budget-conscious shoppers are adjusting their lifestyles accordingly. Purchasing canned goods is just one way to offset future price hikes. Unfortunately, even this pantry staple isn't immune to economic pressures. Several factors are converging that could push canned food prices even higher in the coming months.

The most obvious threat is metal tariffs. Higher tariffs on imported steel and aluminum – the primary materials used in making food cans – are increasing production costs. Demand for domestic alternatives has surged, driving up canned food prices across the board. However, it's not just about the can. Tariffs are affecting raw ingredients inside canned goods as well. Many countries we source ingredients from are dealing with a 10% export tax, which may increase when the tariff pause is lifted. Even without additional tariffs, high demand, poor crop yields, and sourcing challenges can drive prices upwards.

Some canned goods are more vulnerable than others, depending on their ingredients and where they originate. After reviewing recent news reports and market data, we've identified canned foods that are likely becoming more expensive in the near future. If these items are staples in your pantry, stock up sooner rather than later.