When To Go For Dry Beans Over Canned

Imagine: It's the dead of winter and you want to make a hearty bean soup, but the grocery store is closed. All you have left in your cabinet are some canned beans. Will they work? Or do you heat up a frozen pizza instead? There's no need to agonize anymore, because Chef John Politte, host of the YouTube series It's Only Food, has plenty of answers to your bean questions. "It all depends on personal preference and how you plan to use the beans in your cooking," he says. "When choosing beans, some varieties are better to buy canned for convenience." He adds that, as a plant-based eater, he normally uses canned chickpeas and black beans for the convenience, and because they're just as good as the dried version.

There are other factors to consider, too. Time, cost, storage, and flavor control all come into play. "Canned beans are pre-cooked and ready to use, making them ideal for fast meals," Politte says. But what if don't have room for canned beans in your pantry? Politte asks, "Do you have room for a case of 6 #10 cans in your storage? Or just enough room for a box of beans?" Of course when it comes to cost, dried beans are nearly always cheaper. And if you only need a small amount of beans in your recipe, he advises that "dry beans create less waste since you can use only what you need."