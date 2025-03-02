When To Go For Dry Beans Over Canned
Imagine: It's the dead of winter and you want to make a hearty bean soup, but the grocery store is closed. All you have left in your cabinet are some canned beans. Will they work? Or do you heat up a frozen pizza instead? There's no need to agonize anymore, because Chef John Politte, host of the YouTube series It's Only Food, has plenty of answers to your bean questions. "It all depends on personal preference and how you plan to use the beans in your cooking," he says. "When choosing beans, some varieties are better to buy canned for convenience." He adds that, as a plant-based eater, he normally uses canned chickpeas and black beans for the convenience, and because they're just as good as the dried version.
There are other factors to consider, too. Time, cost, storage, and flavor control all come into play. "Canned beans are pre-cooked and ready to use, making them ideal for fast meals," Politte says. But what if don't have room for canned beans in your pantry? Politte asks, "Do you have room for a case of 6 #10 cans in your storage? Or just enough room for a box of beans?" Of course when it comes to cost, dried beans are nearly always cheaper. And if you only need a small amount of beans in your recipe, he advises that "dry beans create less waste since you can use only what you need."
Time and flavor control are key factors
If it's flavor control you're after, dried beans offer superior taste, texture, and customization. While they require more work, they're worth the effort. Chef John Politte advises, "Dry beans absorb flavors better when seasoned during cooking, while canned beans can be rinsed but won't soak up flavors as much." When cooking from scratch, dried beans have a richer, more complex flavor and firmer texture compared to their canned counterparts. They're also ideal for slow-simmered dishes like the classic Cajun Monday dish of red beans and rice, or cassoulet, the hearty, slow-cooked French stew.
However, dried beans require planning ahead. Most benefit from soaking overnight to reduce cooking time and improve digestibility, followed by hours of simmering. If you're in a rush to get dinner on the table, you'll want to reconsider boiling up some beans. But if you're really not a fan of the canned kind, or you're worried about preservatives and BPA, consider cooking a large batch of dried beans and freezing portions for later. This kind of bulk cooking saves you time and money in the long run. Chef Politte agrees, "Dry beans offer savings, flexibility, and customizable taste." If you've got the time and inclination, fire up the slow cooker. Dried beans may require more time to prepare, but they're always worth the effort.