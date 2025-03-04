Why You May Want To Avoid Buying Canned Pasta

Pasta ... in a can? When you think of it that way, it puts into perspective the kind of sacrilege we had on our hands as kiddos. I was far more familiar with pasta from Chef Boyardee than the authentic stuff, so these cans became nostalgic emblems of carefree times. Now, pasta is on the list of canned foods to avoid at all costs.

One of the biggest downsides of canned pasta is what happens during the canning process. Unlike freshly cooked pasta that retains some bite and structure, canned pasta sits in a sealed container filled with sauce for months — sometimes years — before it reaches your plate. To ensure it stays shelf-stable, manufacturers pre-cook the pasta, then submerge it in sauce before sealing and heating the can to high temperatures in order to kill bacteria. While this makes it safe to eat for long periods, it also means the pasta continues to absorb liquid and break down over time.

The sauce doesn't fare much better. Since canned pasta is processed at high temperatures, the flavors in the sauce become muted and overly sweet, often relying on preservatives and excessive salt to make up for what's lost. Unlike a slow-simmered homemade sauce that develops depth over time, canned pasta sauce tends to taste one-dimensional and even metallic due to long storage in the can. While some consider pasta one of the best items to eat straight from the can, there's really no such thing as "restaurant-quality" when it comes to pasta a la can.