What Canned Coffee Has That Bagged Coffee Doesn't
Judging a book by its cover extends to more than just books. The enticing designs adorning bags of coffee can lure consumers to try new flavors and brands, and are often more decorated than canned coffee. Beauty aside, canned coffee has something over bagged coffee – it does a better job at protecting your coffee from oxidation.
Oxidation is what happens when your coffee beans or grounds begin to break down, letting enough oxygen in to allow the flavors and aromas we love so much to disappear. Coffee cans do a good job of preventing this process — at least for a longer period. The tight seal and thick material limit the amount of outside interference from factors like oxygen, humidity, and light, all of which cause the freshness of the beans to deteriorate.
While you can learn how to make instant coffee taste amazing, staleness is always unappetizing, so the prolonged freshness canned coffee provides makes it appealing for those sensitive to bad coffee. However, there are plenty of coffee lovers who are loyal to certain specialty brands or flavors that are only available in coffee bags. After all, coffee bags are typically more cost-effective for coffee companies to ship, and they can be made of a wider variety of materials compared to coffee cans. Luckily, there are some tricks to help bagged coffee last longer so you can brew a better cup of coffee at home.
You don't have to give up bagged coffee if you store it correctly
If you refuse to give up your specialty coffee, no matter what canned coffee offers in terms of longevity, you still don't need commit yourself to stale coffee. There are several ways to make your favorite coffee last longer. Start by not keeping your coffee stored in the bag it came in. These bags are convenient, but not made for long-term coffee keeping. Transfer the contents from the bag to a non-transparent or opaque container with an airtight seal. This is the perfect reason not to throw out empty coffee cans if you ever gave canned coffee a try — or try a specially designed coffee canister.
Once you've moved the beans to a container, store them in a cool, dark, dry place. This will help prevent exposure to light and humidity. For those coffee drinkers who like to prepare ahead of time, it's time to stop grinding the coffee beans in advance. To achieve the freshest, tastiest cup of joe, grind your coffee beans as you prepare each round of coffee.
If you don't plan to use your beans for a long time, you can store them in the freezer in an airtight container as long as the beans are in small batches that thaw entirely before the jar is opened for use. Don't just throw a bag or can of coffee in the freezer without a care in the world if you want to keep any flavor. Specialty coffee lovers rejoice. While canned coffee has its advantages, you don't need to succumb to change — or give up your favorite coffee flavors.