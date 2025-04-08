What Canned Coffee Has That Bagged Coffee Doesn't

Judging a book by its cover extends to more than just books. The enticing designs adorning bags of coffee can lure consumers to try new flavors and brands, and are often more decorated than canned coffee. Beauty aside, canned coffee has something over bagged coffee – it does a better job at protecting your coffee from oxidation.

Oxidation is what happens when your coffee beans or grounds begin to break down, letting enough oxygen in to allow the flavors and aromas we love so much to disappear. Coffee cans do a good job of preventing this process — at least for a longer period. The tight seal and thick material limit the amount of outside interference from factors like oxygen, humidity, and light, all of which cause the freshness of the beans to deteriorate.

While you can learn how to make instant coffee taste amazing, staleness is always unappetizing, so the prolonged freshness canned coffee provides makes it appealing for those sensitive to bad coffee. However, there are plenty of coffee lovers who are loyal to certain specialty brands or flavors that are only available in coffee bags. After all, coffee bags are typically more cost-effective for coffee companies to ship, and they can be made of a wider variety of materials compared to coffee cans. Luckily, there are some tricks to help bagged coffee last longer so you can brew a better cup of coffee at home.