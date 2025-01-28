Don't Throw Out Empty Coffee Cans — Here's A Hack To Reuse Them

Thanks to the internet, we're all professional baristas now who have the power to make home coffee taste better than most chain coffee shops. If you're a canned coffee type of person like me, this means you're sailing through coffee containers at an alarming rate. How much caffeine is okay to have in one day again? Caffeine addictions aside, before you throw away those empty coffee cans, try reusing them during your next movie night or series binge-watch.

That's right, a viral TikTok has shown the world how to reimagine snacking while also reducing waste. Once you've scooped the final grounds, wash the empty coffee can and let it dry. The next time you want some popcorn, pour it into the now-popcorn can. Now you have a popcorn holder and a way to season your popcorn with maximum coverage. Just add whatever seasonings you favor, place the lid on top, and give it a good few shakes.

The amount of popcorn that will fit in a can will vary by what popcorn you use and what size of coffee can you purchase. A Party Size Café Bustelo Canister should hold more than enough popcorn for your next Netflix binge. However, if you do find yourself with leftover popcorn, simply put the lid on and come back for more later!