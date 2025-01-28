Don't Throw Out Empty Coffee Cans — Here's A Hack To Reuse Them
Thanks to the internet, we're all professional baristas now who have the power to make home coffee taste better than most chain coffee shops. If you're a canned coffee type of person like me, this means you're sailing through coffee containers at an alarming rate. How much caffeine is okay to have in one day again? Caffeine addictions aside, before you throw away those empty coffee cans, try reusing them during your next movie night or series binge-watch.
@redeux_style
3 ways to Upcycle an empty coffee can! #coffee #coffeecan #coffeecanupcycle #lifehack #upcycle #rework #diy #thriftflip #homedecor #upcycling #upcycle #diy #homedecor #upcycles #rework #upcycling #thriftflip #organize #reuse #recycle #secondhandstyle #transform #oldtonew #upcycleddesign #makers #upcyclersoftiktok #makersoftiktok #storage #kitchenhack
That's right, a viral TikTok has shown the world how to reimagine snacking while also reducing waste. Once you've scooped the final grounds, wash the empty coffee can and let it dry. The next time you want some popcorn, pour it into the now-popcorn can. Now you have a popcorn holder and a way to season your popcorn with maximum coverage. Just add whatever seasonings you favor, place the lid on top, and give it a good few shakes.
The amount of popcorn that will fit in a can will vary by what popcorn you use and what size of coffee can you purchase. A Party Size Café Bustelo Canister should hold more than enough popcorn for your next Netflix binge. However, if you do find yourself with leftover popcorn, simply put the lid on and come back for more later!
Coffee cans can fit more than just popcorn
What are we adding to our popcorn these days? Anything and everything. Change your popcorn with your cravings, or the seasons. Or even match your popcorn to whatever movie you're watching. A cozy fall movie calls for some pumpkin spice popcorn, while "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" might require a healthy dose of candy mixed in.
The versatility of your old coffee can doesn't stop at movie nights, or at popcorn. Almost any snack can be put in a coffee can, and with the lid on top, you've got the perfect road trip snack holder. Prevent chips from spilling all over the car by keeping the lid on when not snacking. Who needs gas station snacks when you can fill your can with whatever you desire? Some of the best foods to eat while driving will forever be transported by coffee cans.
Keep drinking your home coffee and you'll eventually find yourself with enough popcorn bucket coffee cans for everyone in your house, and some guests too. Become recycling royalty and a snacking genius just by not throwing something into a landfill. Your next Netflix binge will taste even better because of it.