Why So Many Craft Beers Are Sold In Tallboy Cans

The beer cans stacking refrigerator shelves make a liquor store aisle look more like a museum — each can is a chance to reflect the art of the crafted beer inside. And the bigger the canvas, the greater the chance for the can to stand out. Though craft beer used to be packaged in glass bottles to differentiate themselves from macro beers, a recent industry trend has resulted in the ubiquity of tallboy cans.

Tallboy — which is a term that has now landed a spot in the Merriam-Webster dictionary — denotes a 16-ounce can, which stands taller and wider than the typical 12-ounce can. The shift from glass to the tallboy aluminum can began when one craft brewery made the switch to give craft beer a more approachable, less pretentious quality. John Kimmich, co-founder of The Alchemist, explained his thought process to a Vermont news outlet, saying that an uptick in business sparked the change. Kimmich said the switch was influenced by the logistic benefits and the goal to make craft beer stand out.

Tallboy cans have risen in popularity among other alcoholic beverages as well. Hard seltzers, ciders, and specialty drinks like the Dunkin Spiked products are offered in tallboy cans.