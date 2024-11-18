Why So Many Craft Beers Are Sold In Tallboy Cans
The beer cans stacking refrigerator shelves make a liquor store aisle look more like a museum — each can is a chance to reflect the art of the crafted beer inside. And the bigger the canvas, the greater the chance for the can to stand out. Though craft beer used to be packaged in glass bottles to differentiate themselves from macro beers, a recent industry trend has resulted in the ubiquity of tallboy cans.
Tallboy — which is a term that has now landed a spot in the Merriam-Webster dictionary — denotes a 16-ounce can, which stands taller and wider than the typical 12-ounce can. The shift from glass to the tallboy aluminum can began when one craft brewery made the switch to give craft beer a more approachable, less pretentious quality. John Kimmich, co-founder of The Alchemist, explained his thought process to a Vermont news outlet, saying that an uptick in business sparked the change. Kimmich said the switch was influenced by the logistic benefits and the goal to make craft beer stand out.
Tallboy cans have risen in popularity among other alcoholic beverages as well. Hard seltzers, ciders, and specialty drinks like the Dunkin Spiked products are offered in tallboy cans.
Tallboy cans: pros and cons
Though tallboy cans have become the standard for craft beers, the choice of vessel is still left up to the breweries, and several factors are taken into account when making the decision.
One of the biggest issues in the can size debate is that 16 ounces may take too long to drink for the full volume to remain cold. Some think that the beer turns warm before they can finish the full tallboy can. On the other hand, some think it is the perfect amount. Tallboy cans give those who want more than a 12-ounce can — but not another full 12 ounces — the perfect amount of beer.
In addition to concerns about the quality of the beer, business factors also come into play. Tallboy cans resemble the volume of a pint of beer, which means brewers can sell them at a similar price as they would a pint of their brew. Though Guinness is not a craft beer, it markets itself as a brew that should be consumed as a pint, so craft beers with a similar image are more inclined to package their beers in a tallboy can.