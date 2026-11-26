Chocolate is supposed to take the edge off a grocery run, not add to the sticker shock. But according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, candy prices climbed 32% between 2019 and 2024, and they're still on the rise. What's fueling this not-so-sweet inflation? Higher cocoa and sugar costs, driven in part by extreme weather and a squeezed supply chain.

Some shoppers have responded by rationing their afternoon squares, turning an everyday indulgence into a more occasional treat. However, I'm proposing a different approach: Switching wrappers. A famous name isn't a prerequisite for good chocolate, and cheaper store brands offer plenty of tempting reasons to stray. Browsing the "generic" chocolate shelves, I found everything from basic milk and dark chocolate bars to offerings with hazelnuts, honeycomb, cranberries, and sugar cookie crumbles. Every bar in this lineup costs less than $4, and some are straight-up dupes for old and familiar favorites.

Of course, a lower price tag can only get a chocolate bar so far. The real question is whether you'll enjoy the last bite as much as the money you saved. To find out, I tasted 10 store-brand chocolate bars from Aldi, Walmart, Trader Joe's, and Whole Foods. Here are the best (and worst) reasons to give your brand-name candy bar the day off.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.