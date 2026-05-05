I Tried And Ranked 12 Tony's Chocolonely Chocolate Bars
Have you ever re-evaluated your morals in the middle of the candy aisle? Tony's Chocolonely chocolate bars made me do just that. Beneath the bold, retro wrappers and woefully sweet brand name, these bars are so much more than a short-lived sugar fix.
Tony's Chocolonely was founded in 2005 after Dutch journalist Teun (Tony) van de Keuken discovered most mainstream chocolate brands are linked to illegal child labor and forced labor on West African cocoa farms. Setting out to prove that chocolate could be made differently — and better — van de Keuken crafted 5,000 Fairtrade milk chocolate bars, each wrapped in red with the Tony's Chocolonely moniker. According to the company's website, the label was a nod to his English nickname, Tony, and the lonely battle he waged against "Big Chocos," the world's largest chocolate makers.
Intended as a one-time event to raise awareness, the Tony's Chocolonely rollout ended up sparking serious consumer demand for delicious, ethically sourced chocolate. Today, the Amsterdam-based chocolate company produces that same classic milk chocolate bar alongside numerous specialty flavors like Dark Milk Chocolate Pretzel Toffee and White Chocolate Strawberry Cheesecake (a Chocolate Love A-Fair collab with Ben & Jerry's). While I've always considered myself a true chocolate lover, trying these bars opened my eyes to the impact behind every (bitter)sweet bite. If you'd like to get a taste of the fair trade chocolate movement, here are 12 Tony's Chocolonely bars, ranked from righteously good to virtuously unforgettable.
12. Milk Chocolate
This is the original Tony's Chocolonely Milk Chocolate bar, first produced in 2005 to spotlight cocoa industry exploitation. It comes wrapped in Tony's signature Only Red, a custom color developed by Pantone to symbolize "urgency, awareness, and action — wrapped around something everyone loves" (via the company's website).
While Tony's packaging is designed to capture your attention, the chocolate inside is worthy of it, too. This bar is classic and straightforward — yet indulgently chunky. It's made with just sugar, dried whole milk, cocoa butter, cocoa mass, and an emulsifier of soy lecithin. According to the wrapper's Fairtrade statement, 77% of the bar's total weight is cocoa and sugar sourced from certified cocoa cooperatives that support safe, fair working conditions and sustainable livelihoods for farmers.
While most mainstream American milk chocolate has a reputation for being offensively one-note and cloyingly sweet, Tony's Chocolonely milk chocolate doesn't taste mass-produced or waxy. Featuring 32% cocoa solids (significantly more than Hershey's), it offers a smoother, richer, more grown-up milk chocolate experience that deserves some OG respect.
11. White Chocolate
White chocolate always sits at the corner of confection and controversy. Is white chocolate even really chocolate? I can't say that I've ever craved it. Ever.
That sentiment changed when I tried the Tony's Chocolonely version. Produced in Belgium with sugar, dried whole milk, and 28% cocoa butter sourced from 160 traceable cocoa beans, this is legit, pure white chocolate that delivers a luxurious, buttery vanilla experience. It took me totally by surprise.
Would I eat this dreamy white chocolate bar straight out of the foil wrapper? Why yes, I actually would. However, the hefty 6.35-ounce block is also an ideal pantry ingredient to have on hand for after-school treats or holiday baking projects. Melt it into a smooth, creamy coating for strawberries or pretzels, make it your secret ingredient for homemade hot chocolate, or caramelize white chocolate to upgrade cookies, cakes, and all kinds of desserts.
10. Everything Bar
If you find classic chocolate bars too plain and pedestrian, the Tony's Chocolonely lineup gets way more dynamic with textures and mix-ins from here. The Everything Bar is a wow-worthy example, loaded with caramel, pretzels, almonds, nougat, and flaky sea salt. Can't make up your mind in the candy aisle? This bar blends all the best-selling Chocolonely flavors in one chaotic bite.
While online reviews of the Everything Bar say it's literally "everything," this sweet-salty-buttery-crunchy confection was a bit too much for me. It begins with high-quality Belgian chocolate made with 32% cocoa solids for those creamy base notes. But the overall flavor profile is far more complex than your average everyday candy bar. The taste practically changes up on you mid-munch — and I can see how that could be a scrumptious thrill ride for some. For me, it was too much of a good thing.
Since I generally turn to chocolate more for comfort than unforeseen adventure, the Everything Bar ended up ranking lower on my list. It still gets heaps of accolades for being crafted with 64% Fairtrade cocoa, sugar, and honey. It's also exceptionally unique — the closest mainstream bar might be the Reese's Take 5.
9. Milk Chocolate Honey Almond Nougat
In 2021, Tony's Chocolonely launched a "Sweet Solution" campaign featuring four limited-edition bars designed to look like their famous, non-ethical competitors. As Paul Schoenmakers, Head of Impact at Tony's Chocolonely, explained at the time on the company website, "With these bars, we aren't pointing a finger; we're calling on the whole chocolate industry, all brands, to take responsibility and to collaborate to make 100% slave-free the norm in chocolate."
One of the Tony's look-alikes was a Milk Chocolate Honey Almond Nougat bar, a clever riff on the iconic Toblerone produced by Mondelez International. The original packaging went so far as to mimic Toblerone's signature color palette, font, and Swiss aesthetic. Today, this nougat bar holds a permanent spot in the Tony's rainbow as the bar with the bright yellow wrapper.
After tasting Tony's Chocolonely Milk Chocolate Honey Almond Nougat bar, the brand has convinced me that affordable luxury chocolate can be made with fair wages and eco-friendly practices. This flat bar may not boast Toblerone's triangular blocks (chocolate shape can affect flavor), but it hits the same sticky-sweet notes of almond-honey-nougat. I think Tony's uneven pieces may even let the honey linger a bit longer at the finish. While the grittier texture of this bar isn't my favorite, I can appreciate world-famous chocolate flavor with less guilt.
8. Milk Hazelnut Cookie
Tony's Chocolonely Milk Hazelnut Cookie is a big bar that indulges your fancier side. It blends creamy 32% milk chocolate with finely chopped hazelnuts, hazelnut paste, and crispy bits of delicate feuilletine-style butter biscuits.
Introduced in 2021 as a limited-edition look-alike bar in Tony's "Sweet Solution" campaign, this confection is undeniably inspired by Ferrero Rocher, but it's made very differently. Each bar follows Tony's 5 Sourcing Principles, which aim to end exploitation in the global cocoa industry through 100% traceable beans, higher living income pricing, and long-term farmer partnerships. According to the Fairtrade statement on the back wrapper, 63% of the total weight consists of cocoa and sugar ethically sourced from Fairtrade-certified conditions.
On a lighter note, this bar is wonderfully sweet and creamy with a wafer-thin crunch that also reminds me of Kinder Bueno. If you really love the rich, buttery flavor of hazelnuts, Tony's Chocolonely also offers a more straightforward Milk Chocolate Hazelnut bar chock full of 10% hazelnuts and a more pronounced palate. Both bars manage to be joyfully indulgent but meaningful.
7. Dark Almond Sea Salt
Tony's Chocolonely Dark Almond Sea Salt is a compact but indulgent bar in the smaller 1.66‑ounce "single‑serve" size — perfect when you need a chocolate fix without a ton of commitment. It begins with an approachable 51% dark chocolate that's bittersweet but not aggressively dark, then folds in crunchy roasted almonds and a light sprinkle of sea salt. You get a lively balance of nutty crunch, sharp‑bright salt, and smooth, cocoa‑forward chocolate in every chunk.
While I haven't focused on the nutrition stats of the other flavors, Tony's Chocolonely Dark Almond Sea Salt has a few worth mentioning. The whole bar is 250 calories with 16 grams of total fat and 20 grams of sugar (19 added). It also delivers 3 grams of protein, 4 grams of fiber, and a notable 25% daily value of iron. No, this isn't a health bar, but there's plenty to feel good about here.
About 89% of the total weight comes from Fairtrade cocoa and sugar, and overall it feels both treat-like and sophisticated at the same time. I'm usually not one to reach for a nutty chocolate bar, but this one is gourmet-level for a grocery store offering.
6. Milk Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt
Crafted with 32% milk chocolate, crunchy caramel bits, and a clean hit of sea salt, Tony's Chocolonely Milk Caramel Sea Salt is the kind of bar that feels instantly crowd‑pleasing. In the big‑bar format, it lands creamy‑sweet and perfectly shareable, with the caramel pieces adding crisp, toffee‑like structure instead of gooey stickiness. That was an unexpected detail, but I found it actually keeps the bar from feeling too heavy or cloying. It's also easier to break the big hunk into clean, snappy pieces for friends.
If you'd like to keep this flavor all to yourself, Tony's Chocolonely Milk Caramel Sea Salt also comes in a smaller 1.66‑ounce bar that captures the same salty‑sweet combo in a single‑serving portion. After tasting my way through a whole lineup of flavors, it's easy to see why this bar is Tony's bestseller worldwide. It delivers the right amount of buttery crunch to be interesting, but it's still creamy and comforting. It's a classic candy bar in the making.
5. Milk Chocolate Caramel Cookie
Tony's Chocolonely Milk Chocolate Caramel Cookie tastes like a guilty pleasure — but you'll feel more justified when you hear the backstory. It first appeared on store shelves in 2021 as a limited-edition "Sweet Solution" look-alike bar raising awareness for the ongoing problem of illegal child labor and exploitation in the cocoa trade. While the original outer wrapper was styled to mimic a recognizable mainstream competitor — Twix — the bar was so popular it eventually earned a spot in Tony's permanent rotation. Today, the milk chocolate caramel cookie bar comes enveloped in vibrant magenta packaging that mirrors the delicious fun inside.
Out of the wrapper, this bar pairs dreamy 32% milk chocolate with crunchy butter cookie bits and generous gobs of solid, chewy caramel that lend a warm, toasty-nutty vibe. While it doesn't offer the gooey caramel pull of a twin-sticked Twix, the overall flavor and texture are incredibly spot-on.
My ranking includes three Sweet Solution candy bar dupes, but the milk chocolate caramel cookie captured my heart by masterfully blending candy bar nostalgia with ethical sourcing. It's indulgent but quietly righteous at the same time.
4. Creamy Milk Chocolate Ganache
The Creamy Milk Chocolate Ganache bar is Tony's Chocolonely's first foray into "filled" chocolate. Imagine a chunky milk chocolate shell infused with silky, smooth, velvety chocolate ganache — it's essentially a down-to-earth chocolate bar with the heart of a bonbon.
If you're a fan of the melty, creamy center experience afforded by Lindor truffles or Godiva Masterpiece, this new bar speaks your love language. It takes that same indulgent, dessert-like satisfaction and scales it up to a generous, (maybe) shareable bar that still feels premium without being fussy. I found it refreshingly real rather than uppity: The flavor is best described as homemade chocolate cake with extra frosting.
This is just the kind of cozy luxury that makes a filled bar taste so special — and there's more on the way. A second Tony's Chocolonely filled bar landed even higher in my overall rankings. And Tony's Chocolonely USA Instagram page has hinted there's a creamy milk chocolate hazelnut crunch-filled bar headed to stores soon.
3. Milk Chocolate Pretzel Toffee
Tony's Chocolonely Milk Chocolate Pretzel Toffee 42% is a fan favorite for a reason — it brilliantly balances the agreeable cocoa profile of 42% "dark milk" chocolate with the salty, high-contrast crunch of pretzel pieces and sweet, buttery toffee. While conceptually similar to the Everything Bar, this one covers all your potential cravings without going off the rails. It all results in a flavor profile that's surprisingly sophisticated yet entirely familiar. You can — and will — eat more than one piece.
Milk Chocolate Pretzel Toffee is available in Tony's signature 6.35-ounce (6-serving) and 1.66-ounce (single-serving) sizes. While expectedly filling and indulgent, this bar is also one of Tony's more "wholesome" treats. A full single-size bar contains 240 calories but also offers a small nutritional boost with 4 grams of protein, 110% DV of vitamin D, 20% DV of iron, and even helpful traces of potassium and calcium. Overall, this bar is a prime example of how Tony's expertly layers flavors and textures with Fairtrade cocoa and sugar (73%) to make every sweet-salty-crunchy bite feel just a little bit better.
2. Dark Chocolate
Tony's Chocolonely Dark Chocolate is a must-try for any chocolate lover — especially if you think you don't like dark chocolate. Made with 70% cacao and undisturbed by add-ins, it's fair to consider this dark chocolate healthier than some other types. It also happens to taste amazing — intense, but still accessible.
After unwrapping, the first thing I noticed was the dark, rich, brooding color. There's no shiny, waxy finish to speak of — this bar comes across as earthy and artisan from the get-go. Flavor-wise, Tony's dark chocolate carries the characteristic bitterness of a high-cocoa bar, but it's balanced by a delightful fruitiness that unfolds as the pieces melt in your mouth. That complexity emerges from a simple ingredients list: cocoa mass, sugar, cocoa butter, fat-reduced cocoa powder, and emulsifier (soy lecithin).
With a Fairtrade statement noting that 99% of its total weight consists of certified cocoa and sugar, this bar is a pure, impactful choice for anyone ready to embrace the ethical side of chocolate. You can find Tony's dark chocolate in big-bar and small-bar sizes, and it also stars in Tony's Chocolonely Rainbow Tasting Pack — a brilliant introduction to this mission-driven brand.
1. Gooey Caramel Sea Salt Crunch
My top pick is what I consider to be Tony's most exciting bar to date. Launched in mid-April 2026, the Gooey Caramel Sea Salt Crunch bar takes a bestselling flavor (number 6 in my ranking) and turns it into something Tony's Chocolonely calls "ridiculously" indulgent. For me, there was nothing ridiculous about this 32% milk chocolate bar packed with a molten, gooey salted caramel filling. Punctuated with understated (but impactful) crunchy-melty caramel pieces, there's Willy Wonka-level magic happening in every bite.
What makes this bar truly special is how masterfully it combines Tony's most charming qualities: high-quality ingredients, thoughtful innovation, and an unwavering commitment to ending exploitation in the chocolate industry. On its own, Gooey Caramel Sea Salt Crunch stands as a remarkable evolution from Tony's original 2005 milk chocolate bar, proving once again ethical sourcing can create a lovable confection that's both enjoyable and responsible.
Tony's Chocolonely Gooey Caramel Sea Salt Crunch is currently available in a 4.76-ounce package at Target. The bar rolls out to Walmart and Whole Foods stores this May.
Methodology
While founded in the Netherlands, Tony's Chocolonely has grown into a purpose-driven brand sold globally in countries across Europe, North America, and beyond. In 2025, Chocolate Scorecard named it the most ethical and sustainable large-scale chocolate company in the world. Even though it's not fun to dwell on chocolate's darker side, I did keep those realities in mind while tasting Tony's Chocolonely. Breaking off the jaggedly scored pieces — Tony's reminder that profits in the chocolate industry are unequally divided — I took notes on how the 12 varieties compared to each other, but also how they rivaled more mainstream grocery store brands.
It took several days, but I unwrapped and sampled each Tony's Chocolonely bar on its own before circling back for side-by-side tastings to settle the close calls. All varieties were evaluated for ingredient quality, flavor balance, and a texture that didn't overdo it (because chocolate should be smooth and creamy above all else). My ranking covers Tony's current lineup of 6.35-ounce and 1.66-ounce bars, plus two newly released 4.76-ounce Filled bars now hitting U.S. shelves. As you may have guessed, they're all delicious. The standouts prove the way your chocolate is made truly matters.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.