I Tried And Ranked 12 Tony's Chocolonely Chocolate Bars

Have you ever re-evaluated your morals in the middle of the candy aisle? Tony's Chocolonely chocolate bars made me do just that. Beneath the bold, retro wrappers and woefully sweet brand name, these bars are so much more than a short-lived sugar fix.

Tony's Chocolonely was founded in 2005 after Dutch journalist Teun (Tony) van de Keuken discovered most mainstream chocolate brands are linked to illegal child labor and forced labor on West African cocoa farms. Setting out to prove that chocolate could be made differently — and better — van de Keuken crafted 5,000 Fairtrade milk chocolate bars, each wrapped in red with the Tony's Chocolonely moniker. According to the company's website, the label was a nod to his English nickname, Tony, and the lonely battle he waged against "Big Chocos," the world's largest chocolate makers.

Intended as a one-time event to raise awareness, the Tony's Chocolonely rollout ended up sparking serious consumer demand for delicious, ethically sourced chocolate. Today, the Amsterdam-based chocolate company produces that same classic milk chocolate bar alongside numerous specialty flavors like Dark Milk Chocolate Pretzel Toffee and White Chocolate Strawberry Cheesecake (a Chocolate Love A-Fair collab with Ben & Jerry's). While I've always considered myself a true chocolate lover, trying these bars opened my eyes to the impact behind every (bitter)sweet bite. If you'd like to get a taste of the fair trade chocolate movement, here are 12 Tony's Chocolonely bars, ranked from righteously good to virtuously unforgettable.