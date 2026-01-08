How To Caramelize White Chocolate For The Ultimate Dessert Flavor Boost

I consider myself fairly food-savvy, but I admit I was totally ignorant about caramelized white chocolate (also called blonde chocolate) when I began to write this article. Created by renowned chocolatier Valrhona, and branded as the company's "Dulcey" chocolate, it is basically white chocolate that is melted and slowly cooked until the sugars toast, resulting in a caramel-y flavor and lovely brown sugar hue. Like wonderfully pink ruby chocolate, it's a novelty chocolate; it's fun to look at and taste, but it can also amp up plenty of sweet recipes. You can purchase blonde chocolate already made, or you can take the white chocolate you have sitting in your pantry and make your own. Be sure to use use white chocolate and not white almond bark or another candy coating product.

Scatter white chocolate chips or discs on a clean, totally dry metal baking sheet; or chop up a bar of white chocolate and do the same. Place the tray in an oven heated to 250 degrees Fahrenheit and carefully scrape and stir the chocolate every five to 10 minutes. Be sure to spread the melted chocolate around the pan evenly each time you place it back in the oven. The sugars in the chocolate will toast and caramelize and you'll start to notice the color deepening. This "cooking" process could take anywhere from 30 minutes to about an hour, but you basically want the chocolate to become the color of brown sugar or peanut butter. You can enjoy your caramelized white chocolate right away or pour it into molds to cool and harden if you want to use it in the future.